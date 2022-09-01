Over 61 percent increase in andrology consultations witnessed among young Indians: MediBuddy report

MediBuddy on Thursday announced that there is an alarming increase of over 61 percent in consultations related to Andrology issues amongst Indians.

Andrology is the medical specialty that deals with male health, particularly relating to the problems of the male reproductive system. According to the company, the majority of andrology consultations reported were for disorders related to premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, and penile enlargement amongst a host of other ailments.

Ahead of World Sexual Health Day, insights from the data recorded on MediBuddy’s platform revealed that a massive of 54.91 percent consultations were from the age bracket of 20-29 years, followed by 22.84 percent in the age category of 30-39, and 12.07 percent in the 40-49 years of age. Generic sexology issues, excessive masturbation and foreskin issues accounted for 14.23 percent, 5.07 percent, and 2.86 percent respectively, the company stated on Friday.

The company also claimed that MediBuddy, has been consistently witnessing a steep rise in Andrology-related consultations with youth from across key metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune. Tier 2 cities such as Bhopal, Nagpur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Indore, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Kanpur, and Thiruvananthapuram have also shown a significant rise on the platform for their andrology queries, it stated.

“While it is an encouraging sign that issues related to andrology are being reported extensively which otherwise is considered as a major taboo in the society; MediBuddy wants to break that notion and encourage more people to come forward and take timely consultations as it could resolve deep-rooted health issues and warrant a timely treatment,” Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy said in a statement.

