AI in Healthcare: The regulations conundrum

By Dr Swadeep Srivastava

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force in various industries, and one of the most promising areas of its application is in healthcare. The potential of AI to revolutionize medical diagnostics, treatment, and patient care is undeniable and inevitable. In wealthy countries, AI is already being used to improve the speed and accuracy of medical diagnoses, screen diseases, strengthen clinical research and development, and support various public health interventions. It could help poor-resource nations in bridging the gap in access to healthcare. Also, patients can take better control of their health through AI.

However, the rapid advancement of AI technology brings along several challenges such as data privacy and security. World Health Organization’s (WHO) first global report on AI in health titled- ‘Ethics and Governance of artificial intelligence for Health’ cautions against overemphasizing the benefits of AI in the health sector. It points out the risks linked to unethical collection and utilization of health data, patient safety, and biases encoded in algorithms. As mentioned in a news release, the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “Like all new technology, artificial intelligence holds enormous potential for improving the health of millions of people around the world, but like all technology, it can also be misused and cause harm.”

These challenges and concerns have led to a conundrum related to the need for stringent regulations to govern its use in healthcare. While WHO’s report has laid out six principles as the basis for AI regulation and governance to limit the risks of AI and maximize its opportunities, there is still a long way to go. According to an article by EY, the healthcare sector is renowned for its extensive regulations worldwide, encompassing various aspects ranging from licensing requirements for doctors to strict standards for medical equipment and comprehensive clinical trials for new pharmaceuticals. However, the existing regulatory frameworks were primarily designed for conventional healthcare systems, whereas artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare introduces a new level of flexibility and continual evolution.

The article further mentions that regulating AI in healthcare is still in its early stages, and regulatory bodies are striving to keep pace with advancements. While both the European Union (EU) and the United States have taken initial steps in acknowledging the necessity for regulation and presenting proposals, concrete laws have yet to be established. The intricate nature of regulating such a dynamic technology stands as a primary obstacle in this process.

One of the primary concerns in the regulatory debate is data privacy and security. AI in healthcare relies on vast amounts of patient data to train algorithms and make accurate predictions. However, the use of sensitive medical data raises concerns about privacy breaches and unauthorized access. Striking the right balance between data access for AI development and protecting patient privacy is a major challenge for regulators.

Moreover, the potential for bias in AI algorithms is a critical concern area. If the training data used to develop AI models is biased, it can lead to unfair and discriminatory outcomes, exacerbating existing healthcare disparities. Another significant issue is the transparency and explanation of AI algorithms. Many AI systems employ complex deep learning models that can provide accurate results but lack transparency in how they arrive at those conclusions. In healthcare, where lives are at stake, physicians and patients must understand the reasoning behind AI-generated recommendations. Hence, the challenge lies in finding a balance between the complexity and interpretability of these algorithms. Regulators are grappling with how to ensure fairness and mitigate bias in AI algorithms, particularly when it comes to sensitive healthcare decisions.

The implications of the ongoing regulatory debate on AI in healthcare are profound. On the one hand, stringent regulations can help protect patient safety and prevent the misuse and abuse of AI technology. On the contrary, overly burdensome regulations could stifle innovation and hinder the potential benefits of AI in healthcare. Here, it becomes essential to strike a balance between regulation and innovation, fostering an environment that encourages responsible AI development while safeguarding patient well-being.

In India, where AI adoption in healthcare is gaining momentum, taking appropriate steps to make AI more useful in healthcare diagnostics is crucial. The Indian government should focus on establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework that addresses the unique challenges and requirements of AI in healthcare. This framework should encompass aspects such as algorithm transparency, data privacy, bias mitigation, and accountability.

Furthermore, to make AI more useful in healthcare diagnostics, India should also invest in research and development, promote collaboration between industry and academia, and encourage the adoption of international standards and best practices. By promoting digital literacy and providing training opportunities, India can empower healthcare providers to leverage AI tools for improved diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and more efficient patient care. Additionally, creating a robust system for monitoring and evaluating AI systems in healthcare can help identify and address any potential risks or issues promptly.

(The author is the Founder Heal Health Connect & Heal Foundation.)