AI-based neurotech firm MindMaze partners with Vibra Healthcare to deepen its penetration in US market

MindMaze, the Hinduja Group-backed Unicorn, announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Vibra Healthcare of the US to deploy its digital health technology platforms, MindPod and MindMotion GO, in clinics and at homes for patients within select Vibra hospitals.

MindMaze was founded by a neuroscientist of Indian origin, and it is a global pioneer in the development of AI-driven neurotechnology.

Meanwhile, Vibra Healthcare, a leader in post-acute hospital patient care, operates over 90 specialty hospitals as well as transitional care units/facilities across 19 states in the United States. Nearly 100 million Americans are afflicted by a neurological disease.

“MindMaze delivers novel software-based interventions and assessments for neurological diseases like Stroke/ Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, and Parkinsons’ disease, etc. as well as capabilities that monitor and measure patient function during the long-term management of chronic diseases. The use of game-based digital therapies makes rehabilitation more engaging with vastly improved outcomes over traditional/current protocols,” the company stated on Thursday.

As of now, MindMaze technology is deployed at more than 130 top medical centres across the world. In India, it is deployed in more than a dozen institutions including the apex government hospital AIIMS, New Delhi through a wholly owned subsidiary, Mindmaze India, the company stated.

“MindMaze is committed to redefining neuro recovery across the continuum of care through the development of evidence-driven solutions for patients with serious neurological conditions. We are focused on providing clinicians with powerful, digitally-enabled, cutting-edge tools, while also empowering patients and their families with easy-to-use, engaging, and accessible solutions. In Vibra, we have found a world-class partner with both the commitment and true capability to deliver a step-change in brain health as well as meaningful improvements in patient outcomes,” said Dr. Tej Tadi, Founder, Chairman & CEO of MindMaze in a statement.

