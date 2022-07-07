Aetna’s vHealth crosses 8 lakh subscriber base in India’s western states

vHealth by Aetna on Thursday announced that it is strengthening its presence in western part of India. According to its press statement, the company is comprehensively providing its services in four Western states – Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan. vHealth is a global health tech organisation in primary and preventive healthcare that has served more than 12 million people ever since its launch in India in 2017. It has over 3.5 million active users in the country out of which the four western states account for over 8 lakh users.

Morover, the company is looking beyond the metro cities and bringing high quality healthcare services to tier 2 and tier 3 cities by aggressively expanding its existing provider network, subscriber base and channel partners, thus making vHealth a one stop platform to access all primary & preventive care services from the comfort of home.

“With the objective of making quality yet affordable healthcare accessible to all, vHealth provides General Practitioner, Psychologist, Specialist and Dietician consultations through an in-house team of telemedicine trained doctors, over phone or video. Additionally, vHealth is building a robust network of top healthcare providers in West India, including trusted diagnostics partners like Tata 1mg, Thyrocare etc.; leading offline pharmacy chains such as Easy medico and other online pharmacies for doorstep medicine delivery; top hospitals for OPD services like P D Hinduja, Currae Hospital, Reliance Hospital, MGM New Bombay Hospital etc. and dental chains like Clove Dental, to name a few,” it stated on Thursday.

“Western India continues to be an important market for us. Our healthcare coverage in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat has been promising so far with over 8 lakh subscribers and 1000+ provider centers. Our ability to provide doctor services 24*7 and in vernacular languages has been one of the key enablers of our success in these states. We are now working to expand our roots into tier 2 and 3 cities to enhance healthcare penetration in rural areas, and have so far organized 2000+ health camps in such locations since the start of the pandemic, facilitating more than 2.5 lakh health checkups and doctor consultations. Considering the majority of Indians live in smaller towns and rural areas, I believe that making quality healthcare available in these places will be the real enabler of a healthcare revolution in India,” Anurag Khosla, CEO, vHealth by Aetna said in a statement on Thursday.

He further asserted: “making quality healthcare inclusive, affordable and accessible across the country and bridging the urban-rural healthcare divide are the primary objectives of vHealth by Aetna in India. The company aims to be the key catalyst of healthcare in the country.”