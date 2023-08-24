Abbott launches ‘Vertigo Coach’ App in India

Abbott on Thursday announced that it has launched the ‘Vertigo Coach’ app in India. According to the company’s statement, it is a digital health solution to help people with vertigo get the information and resources they need to manage their condition holistically, at any time of the day.

It will act as a companion to people living with vertigo, helping them manage their condition by empowering them with tips on lifestyle choices and exercise. The app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the company claimed.

“The Vertigo Coach app will serve as a one-stop platform offering information about symptoms, common vertigo triggers, and how to manage vertigo episodes. By providing information about symptoms and ways to manage vertigo episodes, the app can further improve meaningful interactions between patients and their physicians,” the company said in a statement.

Additionally, it helps people stay on top of their treatment plan by helping users keep track of their medicines and avoid inadvertently missing a dose by scheduling a time to take pills daily. Automated push notifications and pill reminders make taking medication on-time hassle-free, it claimed.

“Vertigo, is a disorienting condition that can be effectively managed with appropriate steps. It’s important to help people understand it fully and simplify their journey to better health. With our user-friendly app, we hope people living with vertigo feel empowered with the information they may need to keep the condition under control. We are committed to helping people with vertigo make any necessary lifestyle changes and stick to their treatment better with such comprehensive digital solutions. This can help them move forward in life with confidence,” Vivek V Kamath, Managing Director, Abbott India Limited, said in a statement.

Over 9.9 million people in India live with vertigo, a balance disorder that results in a sudden, unpleasant sensation that makes people feel like the world is spinning around. Although similar in some ways, vertigo and regular dizziness are not the same. Dizziness makes you feel off-balance or lightheaded, while vertigo creates the false feeling that your surroundings are moving or spinning.

This “spinning sensation” can be extreme and affects a person’s balance. An episode of vertigo can last from a few seconds to a few hours, or even a few days. A vertigo episode can happen at any age, but it is more commonly observed in the elderly, with about 30% of people over 60 years of age and 50% over 85 years of age experiencing vertigo and dizziness. Women are two to three times more likely to experience them than men. Fortunately, there are ways to effectively manage vertigo. This involves a holistic approach with physical therapy, medication in consultation with one’s doctor, psychotherapy, and lifestyle changes.

According to experts, experiencing vertigo can be disturbing and disabling. It can affect all aspects of a person’s life and yet many people suffering from it, and their families, do not recognize it. Vertigo may be dismissed as just a moment of ‘dizziness’.

“Vertigo episodes are treatable, so seeking proper care can help people get back to the lifestyle they enjoy. The Vertigo Coach App will be a key step in assisting patients and healthcare practitioners adopt holistic measures to relieve symptoms and improve overall well-being. People with vertigo may feel a loss of control, especially when the condition affects many aspects of their lives. But this condition is manageable and Abbott’s Vertigo Coach app has a host of essential information and advice about vertigo all available in one place,” it claimed.