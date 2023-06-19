HEALTHPLIX: This startup helps doctors digitise their practice – Here’s how

A significant percentage of the Indian population suffers from chronic diseases and several healthtech startups have emerged to serve their needs. HealthPlix’s unique approach puts doctors first, enabling them to grow their practice and drive better health outcomes. The healthtech startup’s AI-powered electronic medical record (EMR) platform currently empowers 10K+ doctors with its easy-to-use practice management and online consultation software. More than 22 million patients have been treated using the HealthPlix EMR platform by doctors practicing across 16 specialities.

Sandeep Gudibanda, co-founder & CEO, HealthPlix Technologies said, “We are a 100% doctor-first firm and that ethos has earned us significant trust from doctors. Today, we serve 2.5% of the entire Indian population. Our vision is to drive better health outcomes at population level. By 2024, the rapidly growing doctor base on Healthplix will include 25K+ doctors treating 15% of the entire population.”

Founded in 2014, HealthPlix is backed by marquee investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, JSW Ventures, Kalaari Capital, and Chiratae Ventures. Its doctor base and network spans across 370+ cities in India. The company has introduced several products such as EMR, Drug-to-Drug Interactions (DDI), Mobile EMR, AI-powered SmartScan, and Doctor Insights Dashboard, among others.

Recently, the Bengaluru-based startup announced the closure of $22million funding in Series C led by Avataar Venture Partners, SIG Venture Capital and existing investors.

Chaitanya Raju, executive-director, HealthPlix Technologies said, “Doctors are at the core of healthcare delivery. It is during doctor’s interaction with patients that health decisions get made, diagnostic tests get prescribed, medicines get chosen, surgical procedures get planned, and hospital referrals get made. This interaction is the moment of truth, where $100 billion of annual healthcare spend is decided.”

According to Mohan Kumar, investment advisor to Avataar Venture Partners, HealthPlix’s approach of using doctors as the focal point and delivering value to other stakeholders like patients, pharma brands, pharmacies and diagnostic labs is unique and differentiated. “We have seen many business models that have failed to scale in the healthtech ecosystem and we believe that Sandeep Gudibanda has built a great team to deliver on HealthPlix promise.”