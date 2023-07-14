scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Healthcare professionals should serve in districts, villages, says Mansukh Mandaviya 

Speaking at the third convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday, he also exhorted healthcare professionals to serve in districts and villages.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Mansukh Mandaviya 
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo source: IE)

India should develop its own health model which is aligned with Indian genetics, and continental patterns of diseases relevant to its geography, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. Speaking at the third convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday, he also exhorted healthcare professionals to serve in districts and villages.

Congratulating students at the convocation, the Union Health Minister urged them to wholeheartedly take up the opportunity of service and responsibility that medical science brings with it. “Our sense of responsibility should align with our service to humanity, accentuating that a healthy society makes for a healthy nation,” he said.

Also Read

The Union Health Minister said health in India is not a matter of commerce but one of service. “People of our country see doctors as messengers of God. We respect and value our doctors immensely,” he noted. The Health Minister also affirmed his confidence in the medical education system of India.

Also Read
Also Read

The event was attended by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, and SP Singh Baghel, Minister of Finance for Uttarakhand, and Rishikesh MLA Premchand Aggarwal, and Uttarakhand Higher Education Miniter Dhan Singh Rawat.The foundation stone for a 150-bedded critical-care block under PM ABHIM was laid as part of the event. The Journal on Medical Evidence, the Institute Anthem, the magazine Swasthya Chetna were also released at the event.

This was followed by the inauguration of a Cath Lab, ICU, mammography and digital radiography machine at government Doon Medical College, Dehradun, by Mandaviya. This is the first government Cath Lab facility in Uttarakhand.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 16:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS