Health tech firm Eka Care raises USD 15 mn

Healthcare technology company Eka Care on Tuesday said it has raised USD 15 million (around Rs 120 crore) in a funding round led by Hummingbird Ventures. Other investors who participated in the Series A round included 3one4Capital, Mirae Assets, Verlinvest, Aditya Birla Ventures, Binny Bansal, Rohit MA.

The company said it plans to use the capital for product development, hiring, educating consumers on the benefits of maintaining a health profile and helping doctors move to digital practice.

“Our vision is to build a technology backbone to create and manage a health profile for every Indian. The trust of marquee investors in our vision has elevated our confidence,” Eka Care Founder & CEO Vikalp Sahni said in a statement.

Eka Care was founded by Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli in December 2020.

Within the first year of launch, Eka Care has become the largest repository of health records and vitals in India, with over 3 crore health records, 16 lakh ABHAs, and over 5,000 doctors using its advanced EMR solutions. Users can create their health profiles by storing medical records such as prescriptions, lab and scan reports, vaccination and development milestones for children, heart rate trends, blood sugar information on the Eka Care app.

For doctors, it offers a full stack clinic management platform that helps them improve their online presence, create a digital diary, write digital prescriptions and communicate with their patients digitally, it added. The company is the first private platform approved by Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to facilitate the creation of the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) card