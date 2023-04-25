GSK launches vaccine for herpes zoster

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK) has launched the shingles vaccine, Shingrix, in India. Shingles (herpes zoster) is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox.

A seroprevalence study in Indian subjects showed that by the age of 40 years, more than 90% of the participants had this virus in their bodies and were therefore vulnerable to shingles. For the prevention of shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia, Shingrix vaccine has been approved for adults above 50 years.

Bhushan Akshikar, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said the Shingrix vaccine could protect India’s 260 million adults above 50 years from shingles and its complications. The Shingrix vaccine price in India will be one-third of the US price, Akshikar said. The vaccine is priced between $ 400-500 in the US.

“Existing treatment options may not give complete relief from this pain. Vaccination is the only effective preventive option,” Akshikar said. Shingles cause a painful rash, and though the rash itself goes away, the pain from it could persist for months or even years. This pain is known as post-herpetic neuralgia. Shingles cause painful blisters across the chest, abdomen or face.

GSK said the vaccine had 90% efficacy and provided at least 10 years of protection against shingles. Shingrix would be available across the country, he said. “Shingrix is manufactured in GSK’s plant in Wavre, Belgium, which is the largest vaccine manufacturing site in the world. Thanks to the acceleration of our capacity expansion, we are now fully focused on making Shingrix available to more people across the world,” Akshikar said.

Shingrix is a zoster vaccine recombinant adjuvanted vaccine given intramuscularly in two doses. Those suffering from diabetes, heart disease and kidney diseases were at an increased risk of developing shingles because of weakened immunity. The risk of developing post-herpetic neuralgia was 30% higher with debilitating pain.

Shingrix was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and European Commission for the prevention of shingles in adults above 50 years. Global data show that 1 out of 3 people develops shingles in a lifetime.