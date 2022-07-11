Glenmark Pharma launches gel for acne treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday launched its topical Minocycline 4 per cent gel for the treatment of moderate to severe acne under the brand MINYM.



Minocycline 4 per cent gel is a potent antibacterial gel that exerts a strong anti-inflammatory action. It also offers the lowest MIC90 (minimum Inhibitory concentration at which it stops/prevents visible growth of 90 per cent of isolates of bacteria) compared to the available topical antibacterial formulations, the company said in a statement.

Glenmark Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations, Alok Malik said the company has been a leader in the dermatology segment in India. “We are proud to introduce the first topical Minocycline-based – MINYM Gel, in India; proven for its potent antibacterial effect, anti-inflammatory action and lowest resistance, as a treatment option to patients aged 9 years and above suffering from acne,” he added.

Glenmark said topical antibacterial formulations are some of the commonly used classes of drugs for the treatment of acne. “With no new topical formulations being launched over the last 30 years, there has been a gradual increase in resistance to the currently available topical antibacterial formulations. MINYM Gel has been developed to address these growing concerns in the treatment of acne,” it added.