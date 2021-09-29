FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021- There will be more artificial heart implants than pacemaker implants done in India, says Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty

The FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021 is aimed and focused towards implementing simple but effective CVD prevention strategies and health system strengthening to combat CVD.

It is a matter of time that artificial hearts will soon be available in India. There will be a trend of more artificial heart implants than pacemaker implants done in India.

We are witnessing an interesting phase of advanced heart care treatment. It is a matter of time that artificial hearts will soon be available in India. There will be a trend of more artificial heart implants than pacemaker implants done in India. Today, a common man cannot think of an artificial heart. My prediction is that artificial heart implant will be easily available in India in the next 5 to 10 years, stated Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Founder, Narayana Health while delivering his inaugural address at FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021 which started virtually on September 29, 2021.

It is a one day summit packed with 5+ engaging panel discussions, 20+ speakers and 800+ delegates. The event will offer participants the experience of an in-person event with the flexibility of location independence!

The summit has prominent cardiologists of the country deliberating on wide ranging subjects like cardiac care during the pandemic, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiac regulations, dearth of cardiologists and deliberations on cardiac care and technology.

The topics of panel discussions are Making India Heart Strong, Cardiac Care Accessibility at Remote Locations, Cardiac Care in Post Covid Era, Cardiovascular Diabetes: A Growing Concern, Cardiology and Technological Innovations, Short Supply of Cardiologists In India-A Crisis and Cardiac Care Development & Technology.

While sharing developments around cardiac care in India, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty informed IIT Kanpur is developing an artificial heart called as left ventricular artificial device with the real working model.

While talking about complex heart disease management in the Indian context with reference to heart transplant, he said transplant programmes started in India nearly 30 years ago but it didn’t really take off mainly because of the unacceptance and the regulatory bottlenecks. Today heart and heart transplants have become routine procedures. When we tell a patient that they need a heart and lung transplant, they accept it as one of the modalities of heart treatment. This is a great development in a phenomenally short period of time.

While speaking on the sidelines of the summit, he said, “I would like to share a story about a patient who underwent heart and lung transplant at the age of 73 and for the past three years is celebrating life. This is a greatest tribute to the passionate doctors who have managed things which were impossible two to three decades back.”

“Another interesting development in heart care is the huge growth of sub specialities. In super specialities there are many sub specialities. Today we have surgeons like me who want to do only Pulmonary endarterectomy (normally shortened to PEA) is an operation to remove old blood clots from the pulmonary arteries in the lungs but that is very rare,” Dr Shetty said.

He further explained that we have a large number of patients from across South East Asia. There are enough patients to keep our surgeons busy. There are surgeons who want to do only bypass surgery. There are also a group of surgeons who want to do heart operations on aortic aneurysm diseases. This has led to huge improvements in outcomes. Complex surgeries today are done with a small risk.

There is a young group of surgeons who want to do only thoracic abdominal and aortic arch aneurysms. Both these procedures in a country like India where there are many heart hospitals doing complex heart operations and surgeries for replacing thoracic abdominal aneurysms which is very rare.

They now have a huge waiting list and they say that a vital part of the body like Aorta is not required. It can easily be replaced with a dacron tube because now experts believe that the aorta has no intelligent function. If it allows the blood to go from heart to the rest of the body, that can be replaced with any of the bio-compatible tubes. This is what they have proven and their results show that they may be right.

Today due to the high cost of TAVI, it is not accessible to the common man. Many Indian companies have started getting into TAVI. It is just a matter of time before TAVI becomes a first line of treatment for aortic valve disease and mitral valve disease as well.

There will be a revolution happening in the area of valve surgery. Significant number of them will be done by cardiologists percutaneously without even general anesthesia.

Narayana Health was the first in South East Asia to do artificial hearts for 18 years which it got from a company in Australia and we have implanted 20 such artificial hearts till date in India.

The Patient lived a normal life following an artificial heart implant and one of the longest survivors lived until 12 years following the implant and then again he did heart transplant leading a normal life now. We had another patient who survived with the artificial heart for five years and is now leading a good married life following a heart transplant.

The distinguished list of dignitaries in the summit include Ms Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Amita Gupta, Co-Director, John Hopkins India Institute, Dr H Sudarshan Balal, Chairman , Manipal Hospitals, Dr Kewal Kishan Talwar, Chairman, PSRI Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman and Chief Consultant, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Dr Deepak Padmanabhan, Consultant Electrophysiologist, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiac Sciences / Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Mr Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director & Corporate Vice President, Novo Nordisk India, Dr Yugal Kishore Mishra, Chief of Clinical Services, Head of Cardiac Sciences & Chief Cardio Vascular Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Dr Nand Kishore Kapadia, Director of Heart & Lung Transplant Centre, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Dr Ajay Kaul, Chairman of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Noida and Mr Mudit Dandwate, Co-founder and CEO, Dozee.

The FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021 is aimed and focused towards implementing simple but effective CVD prevention strategies and health system strengthening to combat CVD.

To explore more, please join the link of registration –

https://www.financialexpress.com/events/cardiology-summit

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.