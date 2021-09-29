FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021-Genetic markers and molecular biology can help asses genetic risk of CVDs, says Preetha Reddy

The medical fraternity is working in a collaborative way and their collective efforts in cardiac care have saved millions of lives during the pandemic.

“Genetic markers and molecular biology can help assess genetic risk of cardio-vascular diseases (CVDs). This will help in screening individuals to make lifestyle changes to enhance cardiac care. We can harness technology through telemedicine to make cardiac care accessible across geographies.” said Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals in her special address on the occasion of one day FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021 which has started virtually on September 29, 2021.

“We need to have predictive models for heart disease. Better diagnostic and data pooling and setting up of national cardiac registry will immensely help in achieving these goals,” she added.

She further said that amidst the tremendous anxiety which has gripped the country since March 2020, India chose courage to harness innovation. The medical fraternity is working in a collaborative way and their collective efforts in cardiac care have saved millions of lives during pandemic. The FE cardiology summit and the participation it has garnered underlines India’s commitment to stand together as a force amidst the toughest crisis.

The summit has prominent cardiologists of the country deliberate on wide ranging issues related to subjects like cardiac rehabilitation, cardiac regulations, dearth of cardiologists and deliberations on cardiac care and technology.

It is a one day summit packed with 5+ engaging panel discussions, 20+ speakers and 800+ delegates. The event will offer you the experience of an in-person event with the flexibility of location independence!

“Around 75 crore people have been vaccinated yet the threat persists in the form of Coronavirus. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among our people is a threat much greater than Covid-19 virus. According to cardiologists, people in the younger age group of 20s and 30s are suffering from heart attacks and related ailments and this has been witnessed in the past one decade. Now covid has further exacerbated it. According to the Indian Heart Association (IHA), when the disease strikes in Indians it tends to impact 33% much earlier which is a scary situation,” Preetha Reddy said.

She further explained that Apollo today proudly claims that we have done the largest cardiac interventions due to our dedicated team which led to doing interventions like microclips and valves in our cath labs with the single minded commitment that it has to be done in India because our people require it.

“Covid has been devastating and there is a worrying trend of people coming back to doctors with CVDs Post Covid. If there is pre-existing illness, it is much worse post covid. It can induce Myocardial Injury,” Preetha Reddy concluded.

The distinguished list of dignitaries in the summit include Dr Amita Gupta, Co-Director, John Hopkins India Institute, Dr H Sudarshan Balal, Chairman , Manipal Hospitals, Dr Kewal Kishan Talwar, Chairman, PSRI Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman and Chief Consultant, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Dr Deepak Padmanabhan, Consultant Electrophysiologist, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiac Sciences / Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Mr Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director & Corporate Vice President, Novo Nordisk India, Dr Yugal Kishore Mishra, Chief of Clinical Services, Head of Cardiac Sciences & Chief Cardio Vascular Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Dr Nand Kishore Kapadia, Director of Heart & Lung Transplant Centre, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Dr Ajay Kaul, Chairman of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Noida and Mr Mudit Dandwate, Co-founder and CEO, Dozee.

