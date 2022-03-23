FE Pharma Summit to see industry titans swap ideas on steps to counter prickly challenges

The two day FE Pharma Summit 2022 is also an attempt to leverage the ability of the Indian pharma stakeholders to come up with viable solutions to confront challenges in this space that is today dealing with rising costs, snarled input supplies, pricing pressures, intense competition.

The FE Pharma Summit 2022 unveiling on Thursday, March 24, 2022 is all set to unlease a heady concoction of ideas and work plans to cope with the various challenges confronting the Indian pharma industry today.

While the mega event unfolding over two action packed days, is a celebration of Indian pharma and its prowess, it has arguably all the trappings of an ultimate go-to event in pharma in these trying times.

Participating and sharing their insights are industry titans Dilip Shanghvi, founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical, Pankaj R Patel, chairman, Zydus Cadila, Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman and managing director, Granules India, Satyanarayana Chava, founder and CEO, Laurus Labs, Rehan A Khan, managing director, India region, MSD; V Simpson Emmanuel, MD & CEO for Roche India; Nikhil Chopra, CEO, J B Chemicals, Madhukar Gangadi, CEO, MedPlus; and several other leading names from the pharma industry, thought leaders, subject experts apart from some of the best known names from the Indian drug regulatory firmament, which has a crucial role in this sector.

Dr S Eswara Reddy, Joint Drug Controller (India) delivers a special address looking at how the regulatory landscape is changing and what now to expect. This is taken further by a panel discussion on the subject with insights shared by drug controllers from some of the best performing state drug regulatory authorities – Hemant Koshia, commissioner, Food and Drugs Control Administration, Gujarat and D R Gahane, joint commissioner, Food and Drug Control Administration, Maharashtra.

The two day FE Pharma Summit 2022 is also an attempt to leverage the ability of the Indian pharma stakeholders to come up with viable solutions to confront challenges in this space that is today dealing with rising costs, snarled input supplies, pricing pressures, intense competition.

The inaugural session of the two day event for instance, has Dilip Shanghvi, Pankaj R Patel and other industry titans take a deep dive into what needs to be done to enable a transition for Indian pharma from being the pharmacy of the world, which it is today, to getting India recognized as an innovation hub. Each of the companies – Sun Pharma, Glenmark, Zydus Cadila, Biocon and others have been pursuing their efforts at chasing the high-risk, high-reward drug innovation but most also need an enabling regulatory scaffolding. This is all the more crucial because the journey would involve novel drugs and in many ways uncharted waters.

There is one session completely dedicated to the APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) or bulk drugs. India for long has been dependent on China for various pharmaceutical ingredients and key starting materials to make medicines. In particular, the dependence has been intense in products that are fermentation-based. Though India has been planning to boost domestic production and in fact, year 2015 was also designated as the year of the APIs by India but it is only now that the capex into this arena of drug manufacturing taking place across the board with several companies in India investing in this though many still seek clarity in the policies and better enablers here.

Some of the other sessions looks at the elements that look at the changing scene on the doctor connect, both from the perspective of pharma companies as also from the point of view of patients. Here, the changing role of technology is looked at closely. There is another session looking at talent and the workforce agility that may now be needed in greater measure. Apart from looking at drug discovery and drug repurposing, an aspect that came under sharper focus during the pandemic and the increasing role that technology will play in this and in a sense, also redefine it.

There is also a talk by Ramaiah Muthyala, president/ CEO of Indian Organization for Rare Diseases. He is based in the US and talks about the subject and where we stand in India, on this as rare diseases do hurt those impacted rather deeply but then does not hold much interest from the pharmaceutical companies because of its limited market size.

To register for the FE Pharma Summit 2022 click here:

https://www.financialexpress.com/events/pharma-summit-2022