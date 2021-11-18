FE Digital Health Conclave 2021 to see best minds swap thoughts on the surge to reshape healthcare

Given that any journey to universal health coverage and to provide healthcare to all, has to have a digital component crucially built into its design, Financial Express is organizing the FE Digital Health Conclave 2021 between December 9 and December 10, 2021.

On September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The apparent attempt being to develop a backbone to support an integrated digital health infrastructure in the country and a healthcare ecosystem linked through digital highways. Given that any journey to universal health coverage and to provide healthcare to all, has to have a digital component crucially built into its design, Financial Express is organizing the FE Digital Health Conclave 2021 between December 9 and December 10, 2021.

It is to bring thought leaders, key opinion leaders, industry stalwarts, innovators and officials from the government agencies to deliberate upon the emerging landscape, the challenges, gains, costs and opportunities while enroute to digital transformation in healthcare.

The national digital health mission (NDHM) will be an enabler for digital health interventions like creation of digital health IDs for the Indian population and health facility registry to find hospitals online besides Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and telemedicine. The aim is to eventually enable electronic medical records (EMR) to be accessed by various systems and domain specific registries through the unified health interface (UHI) very similar to the unified payment interface (UPI).

The digital care delivery models like digital health ID will help collate health records in a horizontal manner for effective healthcare delivery. It will be a single identifier to pull relevant health records to view these records in a non-discretionary and non-sponsored manner.

Towards making the healthcare system affordable and accessible through technological intervention in India, FinancialExpress.com will also bring forth the work of 20 such innovators who have truly made a difference to the Digital Health Ecosystem in India.

Key Discussion Points on Day 1 will be Digital Healthcare Acceleration In The Post Covid Era, Hybrid Care For A Healthy Future, Creating Value Based Care Through Big Data and Connected Health At Home and Role Of Pharma In Creating Patient Centric Healthcare Ecosystem under the theme From Frugal Healing To Value-Based Care.

Day 2 will cover topics titled Reimagining Public Health In India: The Digital Way, Digital Diagnostics: Towards A Holistic Digital Health Ecosystem, Healthcare Cloud: Benefits, Compliances & Possibilities, Future Of Radiology & Imaging With AI and Telehealth: Tackling Healthcare Divide In India under the theme Building The Digital Healthcare Ecosystem

Key speakers on the occasion will be Satyendar Jain, Minister Of Health, Government of Delhi, Dr RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Dr Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government Of India, Abhishek Singh, CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Bhaskar Katamneni, IAS, Commissioner, Health & Managing Director (MD), National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government Of Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Kumar, Deputy Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government Of India, Dr J Ramesh, State Nodal Officer, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Department of Health & Family Welfare Services, Government of Puducherry.

There are several industry leaders who have aligned to the thought of leveraging the digital medium for greater impact in healthcare. These include:

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ameera Shah, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Vikalp Sahni, Founder & CEO, eka.care, Dr Venkat Ramana Sudigali, Director & CEO, Excell Multispeciality Hospital, Dr. Avadhut Parab, Global CIO, Wockhardt Ltd, Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Independent Healthcare Advisor & Consultant, MEMG, Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General, Association Of Healthcare Providers (India), Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Chandra Mouli, Technology Advisor, Sankara Nethralaya, Shuvankar P, Senior Director, Information Technology & Deputy CIO, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Other experts include Dr Rana Mehta, Partner & Leader Healthcare, PwC Services LLP, Prof Dorairaj Prabhakaran, Vice President – Research & Policy, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Dr Adam CHEE, Chief, Smart Health Leadership Centre, Institute of Systems Science, National University of Singapore.

Potential participants for the conclave are central & state government decision makers, task force members, CEOs & CIOs, CTOs & procurement heads of hospitals, healthcare & pharma companies, medical directors from autonomous institutions like AIIMS, NIMHANS, PGIMER & Government Medical Colleges among others, corporates from health tech companies and health tech entrepreneurs.

To know more about the event Login to explore Financial Express Digital Health Conclave 2021 –

https://www.financialexpress.com/events/digital-health-conclave-2021

