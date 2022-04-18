Experts advise people to get booster dose of Covid vaccination to protect from infections

Experts have advised people to get the booster dose of Covid vaccination towards protection from Covid-19 infections, hospitalisation and death. Those who have completed nine months after receiving the second dose are eligible to get the booster dose.

“Considering the fact that immune response wanes off with time in about 9 to 12 months’ time, it is wise to get the booster dose after nine months of completion of two doses of Covid-19 vaccination,” said Prof Madhu Gupta, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI and Principal Investigator for the clinical trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the institute.

She added that the dose may provide protection in the subsequent waves based on the evidence that since Covid vaccines also induce cell mediated immunity and offer cross-protective immunity against different variants of virus.”

Around 7 private hospitals in Chandigarh have started administering the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine to all those above the age of 18 from April 10 onwards. The vaccination drive started through both on-the-spot and through online registration. The cost of a booster dose at private hospitals is Rs 380.

“At present the cases are fewer, and so are the numbers. Only 15 to 20 people are getting the dose in a day since the vaccination programme of booster dose started for people above 18 years,” according to Dr Ramneek Bedi, Advisor, World Medical Association

He further added that the number may increase in the coming days. Many have also not completed nine months after the second dose.

Prof Rakesh Kochhar, former head, Department of Gastroenterology, PGI has also advised that the booster dose should be taken by all as immunity generated by the second dose wanes. Serum Institute of India has suggested that booster dose should be given six months after the second dose instead of nine months.