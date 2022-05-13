DRiefcase integrates with WhatsApp to enhance user experience in storing personal healthcare records

National Health Authorty (NHA) approved DRiefcase has integrated with WhatsApp to enhance user experience in storing personal healthcare records (PHR). DRiefcase is India’s first Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) integrated health locker.

Being India’s first NHA approved PHR app, it helps users directly store personal medical records into their accounts by directly uploading them over WhatsApp.

ABDM is a digital framework that will connect patients, doctors and other healthcare stakeholders nationwide to facilitate safe and secure movement of health information.

Talking about this development, Sohit Kapoor, Founder at DRiefcase, “We have always believed that any software platform cannot expect patients or doctors to adapt to their user journey. The user journey of the platform has to work the way they do and minimize disruptions for them. Keeping this conviction in mind, we have now enabled using WhatsApp as a method of uploading medical records onto our health locker”

This integration will be instrumental in bridging the information gap that exists between patients and caregivers to facilitate safe and efficient flow of information. This will also facilitate flow of information to other stakeholders in the ecosystem, such as pharma companies, insurance companies and governments, all through an everyday app like WhatsApp.

DRiefcase can be a very resourceful platform for its users through the use of WhatsApp as Indians are comfortable using it to communicate with familiar medical professionals.

Being a a patient-centric platform, DRiefcase helps users manage their digital medical records for more than 5 years in a secured manner, gives access to PHR, empowers users to maintain and manage their family medical records online. It also ensures ease of upload and fast retrieval of records in a timely manner. DRiefcase helps scan all medical records including radiology reports such as X-rays and MRIs with the help of a pan-India team at the comfort of one’s home.