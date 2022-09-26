Dengue fever: Delhi likely to witness rise in cases amid waterlogging, Gurgaon sees 42 cases in last two days￼

As the Delhi NCR region prepares for rising dengue fever cases in the coming weeks due to severe waterlogging from incessant rains over the last weekend, the NCR region of Gurgaon reported 42 cases in the past two days while two-thirds of the total cases were reported in the past one week.

So far 125 cases have been reported this season, data from the district health department. Sunday witnessed 21 new dengue cases. A total of 32 patients are undergoing treatment at government-run (14) or private hospitals (18). Over 45 patients have been released post-treatment and 48were treated as out-patients, the health department official said. The maximum number of cases were reported from Wazirabad’s primary health center.

Two days of heavy rain left Gurgaon waterlogged, with the city receiving 29mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday alone.

The Gurgaon authorities prompted the district health department to ramp up preparedness for combating dengue-prone conditions by fogging areas with stagnant water and screening for vector-borne diseases. The cases are likely to rise in the coming weeks.

To control the spread of dengue, the district administration has started implementing various measures such as fogging and anti-larval activities. One ward has been reserved for patients at the civil hospital, a health department official said.

The field staff members are also carrying out house-to-house and source reduction activities. According to a health department official, over 5,000 notices have been issued for the release of dead and infected Gambusia fish in various water bodies.

Gurgaon reported 452 cases of dengue in 2015 but the cases were reduced in 2016 and 2017 to 86 and 66 cases respectively. The cases went marginally high in 2018 to 93. In 2020 51 cases were reported and last year Gurgaon dengue cases again soared to 327, the highest in the last five years.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, 396 cases of dengue have been reported so far this year, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi data said. A total of 152 dengue cases have been recorded till September 17