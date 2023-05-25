WHO warns of ‘deadlier pandemic’ – What is Disease X and the impending threat of unknown pathogen

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains a list of “priority diseases”, among which is an entry that stands out with a scarry moniker – ‘Disease X’. While well-known diseases like Ebola, SARS and Zika already feature on the list, ‘Disease X’ stands as a foreboding placeholder for an unknown pathogen that could trigger the next deadly pandemic. This comes amid the recent declaration by the WHO that Covid-19 is no longer a global emergency – this serves as a symbolic end to a pandemic that claimed the lives of at least 7 million people worldwide. However, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a stark warning that the world must prepare for the next pandemic, one that could be even more deadly than Covid-19.

What is ‘Disease X’?

Coined by the WHO in 2018, ‘Disease X’ represents an unidentified threat to human health, an enigma yet to be unraveled by medical science. With its potential emergence as a virus, bacterium, fungus, or other unknown agent, the unsettling reality looms that we may be ill-prepared, lacking vaccines and treatments to combat its devastating impact. The urgency to bolster research and development efforts becomes paramount in the face of this unpredictable and potentially catastrophic future disease.

Nature of Disease X

Experts in public health speculate that the next ‘Disease X’ could be zoonotic in nature, originating in wild or domestic animals before spilling over to infect humans. This pattern has been seen in previous outbreaks such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, and COVID-19. There are also concerns that bioterrorism could be a potential cause of the next pandemic, adding another layer of complexity and uncertainty.

Additionally, there is a chilling notion that ‘zombie’ viruses, which have been preserved in permafrost or other frozen landscapes for centuries, could be unleashed due to a warming climate. As these ancient viruses thaw, they could pose a significant threat to human populations.

What can be done?

In the face of these possibilities, the WHO emphasises the need for effective global mechanisms that can address and respond to emergencies of all kinds. The world must be ready to confront the next pandemic with decisive, collective, and equitable actions. The lessons learned from Covid-19 serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness, robust healthcare systems, and international cooperation to mitigate the devastating impact of future health crises.

As ‘Disease X’ lurks in the shadows of uncertainty, it is crucial for scientists, researchers, and policymakers to remain vigilant, continuously monitoring and studying potential threats. The world must unite in its efforts to bolster pandemic preparedness, ensuring that the collective response is swift, comprehensive, and grounded in science.