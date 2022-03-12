Digital strain leading to eye disorders amongst children: Experts

It is important to remember that kids will need help and reminders to use digital screen devices in a timely and eye-friendly manner.

Ever since the pandemic began, an increasing number of children have been spending time looking at the screen especially since the schools have shifted from the traditional teaching method of using black boards to digital device-assisted online classes. This means extra time staring at the digital screens whether it is for education or for recreational purposes.

Children are spending an alarmingly increasing amount of time staring at the digital screens on computers, tablets, TVs, smartphones, and other devices. Digital devices emit high energy, blue light that is scattered easier than other visible forms of light. Prolonged exposure to this kind of unfocussed visual noise reduces contrast and strains the eye, leading to eye related disorders.

Experts suggest, kids these days spend almost around 7 hours using screen- based media, tablet, e-reader, playing online games, and using social media. Especially if they are enjoying it, it is quite possible that the kids might keep watching and playing to the point of eye-rubbing exhaustion.

This, however, does not include the additional time spent for online classes or studies. Continuous exposure to screen can exert children’s wellbeing, including how their eyes may feel.

According to Dr Ritika Sachdev, Director, Centre for Sight, “Children spending over 3 hours a day are at a high risk of experiencing eye- related disorders. The number of kids who now need to use high powered glasses, has increased at a disturbingly high rate, due to increased screen time. While it is normal to have watery or itching eyes, however, having blurred vision with irritation is a worrisome sign and may lead to serious eye conditions.”

While viewing a digital screen for long periods is one of leading causes of eye disorders, problems may also be caused due to poor lighting, vision problems of which the person was not previously aware, improper workstation set-up, or a combination of these factors.

Dr. Jayangshu Sengupta, Medical Director, Priyamvada Birla Aaravind Eye Hospital and MP Birla Eye Bank, comments, “Kids are being exposed to electronic gadgets every day. However, excessive exposure to digital devices can not only harm a child’s developing vision but can also pose several health risks in the long run. It is stated that while concentrating on a digital screen individuals blink considerably less, resulting in dry and irritated eyes. As a result, the upper eyelids tend to open wider, speeding up evaporation of the eye’s tear film. The post pandemic phase has observed an increasingly high number of cases of Dry Eyes Disease (DED) amongst students. The level of discomfort appears to increase with the amount of digital screen use.”

Children and adults both experience many of the same symptoms of digital eye strain. However, some unique aspects of how children use the digital devices, makes them more vulnerable than adults to the development of eye discomfort, fatigue, blurred vision and headaches, dry eyes, and other symptoms of eyestrain.

Dr. Amit Gupta, Professor Ophthalmology, PGI Chandigarh, said, “Eye strain has progressed to a problem encountered daily, with potentially severe health implications. Symptoms like sore eyes, irritation, headache, poor attention span, difficulty sleeping are few of the warning signs if experienced either in isolation or together, especially amongst the younger generation. With high use electronic devices becoming a necessity especially for education amongst kids, regular eye exams are a must. It ensures early detection and timely treatment of any vision problems before they interfere and impact the quality of life.”

There are many ways parents/ guardians can prevent eye disorders amongst children by limiting the screen time every day, reducing the brightness of the digital device, and providing proper lighting in the room to ensure frequent breaks to avoid eye strain. Parents can also consider special glasses that help filter blue light that can be used during digital learning sessions or while using any digital device and taking a ‘blink break’ for 20 mins or more during screen time.

It is important to remember that kids will need help and reminders to use digital screen devices in a timely and eye-friendly manner.