Zydus Lifesciences gets exclusive marketing rights for OncoStem’s prognostic test for breast cancer

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it will be exclusively marketing CanAssist Breast, a highly advanced prognostic test for breast cancer patients in the early stages of cancer.

The test, developed by OncoStem, can help clinicians decide whether the patient needs chemotherapy or not. OncoStem has developed this test after five years of research and has generated a lot of data on patients suffering from breast cancer in India and across the world.

Out of 2.1 lakh breast cancer cases in India, almost 50 percent are hormone positive. In the absence of such prognostic tests, many patients undergo chemotherapy which may not help them.

However, with the aid of CanAssist Breast and its precise findings, clinicians can avoid chemotherapy for their patients based on scientific evidence.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer in women in India and its risk increases with age. It is estimated that 1 in 29 women in India has a risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime.

Hormone receptor-positive is the most common subtype of breast cancer and there are an estimated 65,000 new cases of early-stage hormone-positive breast cancer that get diagnosed every year. This test can help them to balance their treatment plan in terms of effect, cost, and quality of life.

Currently, there are no such tests performed in India. Clinicians send tissue samples to the US to avail similar test resulting in a high-cost burden and potential delay in the treatment plan, the healthcare company said.

“CanAssist Breast is a test to optimize treatment selection in early stage (I & II) hormone receptor-positive, HER2 receptor negative type of breast cancer. It determines the patient’s risk of breast cancer recurrence and classifies the patient as ‘low risk’ or ‘high risk’ using proprietary Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning methods,” the company stated.

CanAssist Breast spares patients of physiological toxicity and is also patient-centric in terms of affordability as it is being made available at 80 percent lesser than the cost of global tests, it claimed.

“Zydus has been at the forefront of providing access to innovative and affordable therapies which also helps improve the quality of care for cancer patients in India. With this new offering we expand our offerings to include prognostic and diagnostic approaches that can greatly benefit cancer patients and clinicians. As a company dedicated to science, innovation, and health, we are constantly looking at ways to empower people to live healthier and more fulfilled lives,” Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Zydus Lifesciences net profit plunge by 82.6%