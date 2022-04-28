Wipro GE Healthcare launches ‘Made in India’ CT system to strengthen accessibility in India

Wipro GE Healthcare announced on Thursday the launch of its advanced imaging solution designed and manufactured end-to-end in India. The imaging solution, Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner, was manufactured at the newly launched Wipro GE Medical Devices Manufacturing plant, in line with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. The company claims that the CT system is equipped with higher imaging intelligence to improve clinical confidence when diagnosing diseases and anomalies.

According to the company, the Revolution Aspire CT aims to address this need and enable access to quality medical equipment across India, including tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Wipro also stated that the Revolution Aspire CT scanner empowers clinicians with increased operational efficiency with up to 50 percent higher throughput.

“The rotation time in Revolution Aspire CT scanner has been increased by 20 percent, enabling clinicians to provide faster diagnosis. Along with a significantly improved cooling rate, the scanner allows a higher rate of continuous scanning and can handle higher patient volumes per day,” the company said in a statement.

The CT scanner also has a new detector design and algorithm, along with smart features such as Smart MAR, that enables up to 30 percent improved image quality. Moreover, the system is redesigned to deliver higher performance through tube capacity, tube current, and X-ray generator power while maintaining the same footprint. To ensure the patients’ as well as the clinician’s safety, it provides reduced radiation dosage.

“Access to healthcare has been deeply asymmetric in India and innovative medical technology products will help bridge this gap. We are witnessing this change with cutting-edge, locally manufactured, and affordable products such as the Revolution Aspire CT scanner helping democratize the market, taking quality healthcare to tier 2 cities and beyond. It is critical for all health centres, big and small, to have access to quality diagnosis,” Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, and Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare said that they are committed to India’s vision of self-reliance.

According to the company, the Revolution Aspire CT scanner is equipped with a 70 cm gantry bore aperture that can accommodate a diverse set of patients and an enhanced user interface that reduces preparation time and improves comfort. The scanner is also incorporated with GE Healthcare’s ASiR technology which supports a lower radiation dose by 40 percent.