Veera Health partners with Tata 1mg to launch comprehensive test for diagnosing PCOS

Veera Health has recently launched a comprehensive test for diagnosing PCOS, in partnership with Tata 1mg. According to the company’s press statement, the diagnosis package is the company’s second major offering for PCOS care while its core product helps navigate PCOS, through a multi-disciplinary approach of medical care, nutrition therapy, lifestyle coaching and doctor support.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common lifelong hormonal conditions in women, affecting 1 in 5 Indian women. Its symptoms include irregular periods, weight gain, excess body or facial hair, and mood disorders. Despite the high prevalence of PCOS, a majority of women with PCOS remain undiagnosed. Lack of awareness and differing sets of criteria for PCOS evaluation makes it difficult to get an accurate diagnosis.

The company claims that Veera Health and 1 mg’s single comprehensive lab test simplifies diagnosis that eliminates the need for PCOS women to consult different specialists to get a conclusive answer.

“Diagnosing PCOS the conventional way can be a painstaking task, hoping from one specialist to ten others. At Veera Health, we strive to make the lives of women with PCOS easier with our simplified comprehensive test which is convenient and provides speedy results, supplemented with medical support. We are delighted to have partnered with Tata 1mg which helped us bring this quick test package to the doorstep of women with PCOS,” Shashwata Narain CEO & Co-Founder of Veera Health, Online PCOS Clinic, said in a statement.

According to the company, the diagnostic package contains essential hormonal and metabolic tests required for PCOS diagnosis and treatment.

“Designed as an at-home lab test with Tata 1mg, the samples are collected from home and the results are made available in just 48 hours. The reports are available online and also include a 30-minute video consultation with a qualified gynaecologist. Veera offers a similar comprehensive test package for PCOS patients looking to conceive. The test packages start at Rs. 2900/-,” the company said in a statement.

The diagnostic packages are currently available in 24 Indian cities including Agra, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Howrah WB, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Meerut, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, Varanasi.

Recently, the company has also launched its patient care app which streamlines PCOS management through on-demand expert support, symptom tracking and tools that monitor accountability to lifestyle changes.

