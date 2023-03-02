Vara expands into India to enhance breast cancer screening in the country

Vara, a German medical technology company, on Thursday, announced its expansion to India. With a mission to improve the lives of women and their families through early detection of breast cancer, Vara will roll out its data-driven breast cancer screening solution with first screening centers in Mumbai through its partnership with Suburban Diagnostics and NM Medical, the company claimed.

Through these partnerships, Vara will offer screenings at affordable prices and raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer prevention and early detection, it stated on Thursday.

Today, breast cancer is the most common cancer that affects women in India and the number of lives lost to the disease in India is the second highest worldwide.

More than 50% of breast cancers in India are detected in stage 3 and stage 4, which can make it more challenging to treat. Breast cancer has a 97% survival rate when detected early, lower treatment cost, less invasive line of treatment, and better quality of life post-treatment. Early detection is key to improving survival rates for breast cancer.

Vara’s technology combines Artificial Intelligence with digital mammography to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages.

By using machine learning algorithms to analyze images and identify the earliest signs of potential abnormalities, Vara’s technology can improve the accuracy of breast cancer screening while reducing the number of unnecessary biopsies, it claimed.

Vara has published its approach and results in The Lancet, one of the most acclaimed medical publications globally, where it demonstrated that Vara-assisted radiologists significantly outperform average radiologists in detecting the earliest signs of breast cancer.

“It is alarming that for every two women diagnosed with breast cancer in India, one dies from it4. When detected early, breast cancer has a 97% survival rate. India is where Vara is needed the most and we are thrilled to bring Vara to India and help more women get access to life-saving breast cancer screenings. Our goal is to make screening accessible for all women in India regardless of their location or economic status through a nationwide network of Vara-enabled radiology centers,” said Jonas Muff, Founder and CEO of Vara in a statemetn.

In addition to its breast cancer screening services, Vara also conducts awareness campaigns to educate women about breast cancer and the benefits of early detection. It also offers webinars and educational resources to healthcare providers and patients.

Vara is a CE-certified machine learning software platform that conforms to the highest quality standards globally. Vara’s expansion to India marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to empower women with access to early breast cancer detection technologies, it added.