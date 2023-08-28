Top 10 health tests that every pregnant woman should take

Pregnancy leads to immense physical and emotional changes. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), living a healthy lifestyle and getting proper care before, during, and after pregnancy can lower your risk of pregnancy complications.

During this period, it is essential to take certain lab tests to make sure that both mother and child are healthy. Some of these tests are done with a blood sample while others use a urine sample or a sample of fluid taken from your vagina, cervix, or rectum.

According to experts, these tests can detect the conditions that may lead to an increased risk of complications not just for the mother but also for the foetus. Currently, there are various types of tests for pregnant women like pregnancy confirmation tests, routine screening tests, and diagnostics tests.

Also Read 9 preventive health tests that you should take after turning 30

Here are the top 10 tests that are essential for every women: