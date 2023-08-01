scorecardresearch
Thyrocare’s 18 Labs get NABL accreditation across India

NABL accreditation of 18 labs has resulted in 85% of samples being processed in NABL-accredited labs.

Written by Health Desk
This survey which was conducted PAN-India and included doctors from various specialties was published in IJARIIT in May 2023.

Thyrocare on Tuesday announced that it has achieved National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for nine additional processing laboratories in Bhopal, Guwahati, Bangalore, Chennai, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Lucknow and Ranchi.

With this accomplishment, Thyrocare now has a total of 18 NABL-accredited labs across India, a remarkable 64% of its entire lab network is NABL-accredited, and this number continues to rise, the company stated.

Additionally, a recent survey conducted to gain insight into the perspective of doctors regarding chain diagnostic facilities with a specific focus on the accuracy of lab reports showed that 9 out of 10 doctors considered Thyrocare’s reports accurate and reliable. This survey which was conducted PAN-India and included doctors from various specialties was published in IJARIIT in May 2023. This reinforces Thyrocare’s commitment to quality and highlights its reputation for delivering precise, dependable and high-quality test results.

“NABL accreditation of 18 labs has resulted in 85% of samples being processed in NABL-accredited labs. This reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality services at affordable prices,” Dr. Preet Kaur, Vice President – Lab Operations & Quality at Thyrocare, said in a statement.

In addition to NABL accreditation, Thyrocare is also accredited by other esteemed national and international bodies such as the College of American Pathologists (CAP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and National Glycohemoglobin Standardization Program (NGSP). With a team of over 50 expert MD pathologists stationed across all labs, Thyrocare maintains its devotion to excellence by personally overseeing critical reports and addressing any grievances promptly.

“Our steadfast dedication to providing top-notch services is reflected in our meticulous approach, which includes rigorous quality checks at every stage of the sample journey, from collection to lab processing and customer reporting. With the integration of cutting-edge technologies and a well-trained team, Thyrocare continues to set the industry standard for excellence in diagnostics,” Rahul Guha, MD & CEO – Thyrocare, said on Tuesday.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 12:25 IST

