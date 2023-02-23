Thyrocare adopts SigTuple’s AI100 to automate microscopic review in its labs

Thyrocare on Wednesday announced that they will be using AI-powered technology (SigTuple’s AI100) to automate the manual microscopy process across its network.

According to the company’s press statement, this is expected to significantly reduce the turnaround time, standardise reporting quality and increase efficiency multi-fold.

“Digitalising microscopy has the potential to transform the face of diagnostics throughout India, and AI-integration in diagnostics is a game-changer. It has brought remarkable precision to our diagnostic capabilities. With the flagship product SigTuple AI100, we can now provide more accurate results, increased productivity, reduced TAT, and all this at lower costs,” Rahul Guha, Managing Director – Thyrocare Technologies, said in a statement.

According to the company, Thyrocare is in the process of expanding its presence across tier-2/3 cities and towns.

Digital microscopy with artificial intelligence will be an enabler in a big way to do peer review on abnormal samples reporting and diagnosing several critical disorders like malarial infections, cancers, etc. Artificial intelligence brings down the scan time significantly which gives leverage to labs to report quickly. The scan data is available for secondary opinion, sharing with clinicians in a digital format, the diagnostic company claimed.

“COVID has revolutionised the way diagnostics work. Digitalising pathology services is hence the need of the hour. One important advantage of pathological AI models is reduced errors in diagnosis. These models assist in automatic detection, quantification of haematology parameters, and accurate disease diagnosis. Along with detailed haematology image analysis, AI models comprehensively investigate medical metadata for precision medicine. With SigTuple, AI will greatly accelerate clinical diagnosis with improved accuracy and efficiency. Such advanced diagnosis promises better treatment with enhanced patient outcomes,” Dr. Preet, Head Clinical Operations & Quality, Thyrocare Technologies said on Wednesday.

SigTuple AI100 is the premier solution for AI-assisted digital pathology. It is also the only digital pathology solution available, which is economical and robust enough for wide scale adoption in emerging markets, it claimed.

Thyrocare, a staunch believer in leveraging technology to drive quality diagnostics at affordable costs, is in the process of deploying SigTuple AI100 across its laboratories, it claimed. As a pilot, installations have been done in the Thyrocare labs at Lucknow, Nagpur and Ranchi where a panel of doctors is already using the technology to serve patients in reduced turnaround time.