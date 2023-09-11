This at-home test can detect tooth decay and other oral diseases; Here are the details

A team of researchers from the University of Cincinnati has developed a new device that can warn people about the early risks of tooth decay due to diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis.

Andrew Steckl, an Ohio Eminent Scholar and distinguished research professor in UC’s College of Engineering and Applied Science, and UC Senior Research Associate Daewoo Han collaborated with Sancai Xie, a principal scientist at Procter & Gamble Co. for this milestone.

The findings of their research were published in a paper published in the Royal Society of Chemistry journal Sensors and Diagnostics.

According to Steckl, bacteria from gingivitis can travel through the bloodstream and it can lead to cardiovascular disease and other serious health problems.

During their research, the team of scientists pretreated the sample using potato starch to remove amylase to prevent it from interfering with the test results. The test uses antibodies that react to the endotoxins found in the bacteria.

Developing a sensor required precise selectivity and sensitivity, Steckl said.

The engineers have developed a test that can warn consumers about periodontal disease, which if left untreated can lead to tooth loss, stroke, heart disease and other illnesses.

“Our results definitely show promise,” Steckl said in a press statement. “Sometimes it comes easy. Most of the time you have to persevere.”

According to Allied Market Research, the at-home testing industry is expected to generate $45 billion annually by 2031. Steckl stated that he sees a lot of opportunity for new consumer products.