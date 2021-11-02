Thermo Fisher Scientific transitions its chemicals brand product portfolio to one single brand

The transition will be effective from mid- October 2021 and all products of Alfa Aesar, Acros, Organics and Maybridge packed and labeled from mid-October 2021 onwards will be branded as Thermo Scientific.

Until existing stock of Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar and Maybridge labeled products are depleted, customers will continue to see a mix of Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar, Maybridge and Thermo Scientific branded products.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science recently announced consolidation of its chemicals product portfolio brands Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar and Maybridge transitioning to one unified brand, Thermo Scientific. This transition is a response to the customer’s feedback to simplify the buying journey experience.

The transition will be effective from mid- October 2021 and all products of Alfa Aesar, Acros, Organics and Maybridge packed and labeled from mid-October 2021 onwards will be branded as Thermo Scientific. There will be no change in the product codes, specifications, quality, or performance of the products.

“At Thermo Fisher we continuously strive to serve our customers better through our products and services. Consolidation of our chemicals business brands is a strategic move to bring our wide range of innovative products under one brand. These changes are being made to simplify the purchasing journey as well as provide customers with one complete portfolio,” said Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher will not re-label existing product on the shelves. Until existing stock of Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar and Maybridge labeled products are depleted, customers will continue to see a mix of Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar, Maybridge and Thermo Scientific branded products.

Manish Sanghai, Senior Director, Laboratory Solutions India, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, “We have already started the process of rationalizing our existing product portfolios. Subsequently, to address product overlaps, some products from Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar and Maybridge brands might be realigned within the portfolio and alternative products will be identified and offered as replacements to serve our customers better.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. The company’s mission is to accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and therapies. Its global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through its industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, and Patheon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.