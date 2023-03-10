Tata 1mg to conduct free anemia tests for underprivileged women

Tata 1mg, a healthcare platform, on Friday announced that it has pledged to conduct free anemia testing for underprivileged women. The pledge aims to bridge the gap in access to quality and timely healthcare for women and raise awareness around nutrition and other deficiencies that are prevalent in Indian women, it claimed.

As per a National Family Health Survey, 57% of women in India aged 15-49 years are anemic. An analysis of tests conducted at Tata 1mg Labs over the past three months shows that hemoglobin deficiency is prevalent across age groups and socio-economic strata in women. About 31% of 0-14-year-olds and 43% of >45 years also presented with incidences of anemia.

“Anemia is a condition in which the hemoglobin (Hb) concentration in the blood is lower than normal. Nutritional anemia occurs either due to a lack of dietary intake of certain nutrients or malabsorption. These nutrients are essential for the formation of Hb, a protein in the red blood cells, that carries oxygen to the various body cells. Common symptoms of anemia include fatigue, headaches, and weakness. It can be diagnosed by a simple blood test – CBC (Complete Blood Count),” Dr. Prashant Nag, Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, said in a statement.

With an aim to address this critical health issue faced by women in India, Tata 1mg has planned to facilitate free tests for women in need via a user generation contest under its “#NotJustAWomensDay” campaign. It focuses on raising awareness about women’s health issues year-round. It is a unique initiative that seeks to spark a conversation about women’s health issues while promoting education around them, all year round.

“We believe that women’s health is a critical issue that needs more attention. Through the ‘NOT JUST A WOMEN’S DAY’ campaign, we hope to raise awareness about the health issues that women face every day and provide them with the resources they need to stay healthy. We encourage everyone to participate in this campaign and help us make a difference in the lives of women. For every pledge that we receive through this campaign and for every woman who books a CBC or nutritional anemia package on Tata 1mg Labs on women’s day, we commit to conducting one free anemia test for a woman in need,” Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Tata 1mg, said in a statement.

As part of the campaign, Tata 1mg will also be creating educational handbooks to provide practical tips on topics related to a range of women’s health and wellness issues, including menstruation, breast cancer, mental health, and reproductive health, it added.