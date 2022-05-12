Synapsica partners with Aarthi Scans and Labs to offer spine MRIs

Indian Radiology company Synapsica has partnered with Aarthi Scans and Labs to deploy its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant named ‘Spindle’ to offer spine magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs) for the diagnostic chain. Spindle automatically reports over 35 degenerative or age-related pathologies in MRI scans of the spine. It offers highly objective and accurate radiology reports with necessary spinal measurements. This helps reduce the time spent by radiologists on spine MRIs by almost 70%.

Aarthi Scans and Labs is a multi-center diagnostic chain with 40 full-fledged diagnostic centers and over 75 collection centers conducting over 900 MRI scans every day. Unlike regular MRI reports, Spindle can automatically identify key vertebral points and provides a detailed and standardized mensuration of various spinal elements. It can also quickly identify and report variations and pathologies making it easier for both radiologists and clinicians to diagnose the disease as well as quantify the degree of degeneration.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has ranked spine related problems several times as number one in ‘Years Lived with Disability’ in Global Burden of Disease survey. Synapsica’s products have been tested by the senior doctors and radiologists at institutions like AIIMS and are today being used across over 500 locations globally including the United States, Africa, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Meenakshi Singh, Co-founder & CEO of Synapsica said, “AI is the future of radiology and we are proud to be playing our part in scripting this story in India, given the acute dearth of radiologists in the country. We are thrilled about our association with Aarthi Labs, one of the leading integrated diagnostics chains in the country. Their confidence in our product is a testimony that AI can play an extensive role in assisting radiologists, increasing their workflow and enabling more accurate and standardized radiology reporting.”

Dr Arunkumar Govindarajan, Director & Radiologist at Aarthi Scans and Labs said, “We at Aarthi Scans and Labs are dedicated to being at the forefront of technology and providing high-quality diagnostics to everyone at affordable costs. I am very excited about our partnership with Synapsica. When I saw the demo of Synapsica’s MRI spine solution, I couldn’t wait to deploy it in our MRI imaging workflow. The pre-drafting of MRI Spine radiology report by Synapsica’s AI solution with several measurements and interpretations will save at least 70% for our radiologists’ time and avoid inter-observer variations. This will also help in serial follow ups for certain parameters. Synapsica has a great team with a perfect mix of the best tech, management and clinical expertise among the founding team itself.”