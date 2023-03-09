SRL Diagnostics partners with PathPresenter to enable digital pathology consultations

SRL Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it has partnered with PathPresenter, the global image sharing platform for pathology, to enable digital pathology consultations between SRL’s state of the art reference laboratories in Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

“SRL has been at the forefront of introducing and adopting the latest in advanced laboratory technologies. With robust IT infrastructure and information management system, SRL Diagnostics is all set to pioneer digital pathology and its large scale adoption in India. SRL Diagnostics will deploy PathPresenter’s clinical consultation platform to empower specialist pathologists at the company’s reference laboratories to quickly and easily sign-out pathology cases uploaded from remote locations in SRL’s laboratory network,” the diagnostics company stated on Thursday.

This new capability represents a significant shift from a microscope-based standard of care to the use of digital whole slide images, which will help lay the foundation for SRL pathologists to deliver second opinion services that can better inform patient treatment decisions and sets a new benchmark of use of the technology of digital pathology in India, it added.

“Digital Pathology circumvents the need to travel to a workplace to report cases; thereby ensuring that clinicians and patients get accurate diagnostic insights wherever they are. Through this partnership, we are proud and excited to pioneer this on a large scale in India and raise the bar of diagnostic excellence. In addition to enabling multi-site collaborations, the PathPresenter platform will also aid in disease research involving pathology informatics that requires the archival, retrieval, organization and seamless sharing and analyzing of data sets created by anatomic pathologists. With widespread adoption, digital pathology will also help us reduce our carbon footprint by reducing the logistical requirements of transporting samples for consultation and review,” Anand K, Chief Executive Officer of SRL Diagnostics said in a statement.

Given the technology and data revolution in the Indian healthcare system, it will not be long before Digital Pathology becomes a standard of care in laboratory setting where data and artificial intelligence algorithms will transform patient diagnosis and therapeutic management, it claimed.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with India’s leading diagnostic pathology service provider and create the infrastructure for patients to get a faster report from the most skilled pathologists in the country. This partnership is in line with our mission to help democratize access to the world’s pathology knowledge by connecting pathologists to the vast expertise of their colleagues globally and providing a practical and secure platform to access and use best-in-class AI models,” Dr. Rajendra Singh, Founder of PathPresenter, stated on Thursday.