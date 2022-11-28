SRL Diagnostics launches new laboratory in Odisha’s Sambalpur

SRL Diagnostics on Monday announced the launch of a new laboratory in Sambalpur, Odisha. According to the company’s press statement, the laboratory has the capacity to conduct over 20,000 tests in a month ranging from simple routine tests to semi-specialised and specialised tests.

Recognizing the rising demand for quality diagnostic services, SRL has expanded its capabilities by launching an additional laboratory in Odisha. The citizens of Sambalpur will now have access to SRL’s extensive test menu comprising of 3500+ tests and a range of well-curated preventive healthcare packages. The lab will cater to the populace in Sambalpur as well as nearby districts like Burla, Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Barpali, Bolangir, Brajarajnagar and Rourkela.

“As the largest diagnostic chain in the country, it is our privilege to bring high-quality diagnostic services to important tier 2 cities like Sambalpur. The SRL Lab in Bhubaneshwar is a NABL Accredited lab that will further complement the services offered by the Sambalpur laboratory. This launch is in line with our strategy of strengthening our presence in our priority markets. We have also strengthened our home visit services for the benefit of our patients,” Anand K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics said in a statement.

The advanced laboratory spread over 1200 Sqft has multiple laboratory divisions including Hematology, Biochemistry, Clinical pathology, Serology and Microbiology.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of accurate lab insights in early diagnosis, disease management and for the maintenance of overall good health. Our teams are trained to offer the utmost customer convenience and we are committed to provide high quality testing and reports to the citizens of Odisha.” Mr. Anand. K further added.

With the addition of this new laboratory, SRL now has a network of 2 labs and 50 collection centres across Odisha, it claimed.

