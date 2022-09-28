SRL Diagnostics launches ‘Heart Assure’ test to predict risk of heart abnormalities

SRL Diagnostics on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Heart Assure’ a specialised test that can predict the risk of a cardiac event. According to the diagnostic company, High sensitivity Troponin I (hsTnI) is a simple blood test that can precisely predict a cardiac event/injury by providing a heart health risk score.

“This cardiac-specific test measures even small amounts (picogram/ml) of Troponin I in the blood to calculate the risk of developing a cardiac event in the future. Based on the value attained in the test, the risk is reported as Low, Moderate or Elevated. Patients with moderate or elevated risk in the test should immediately consult a cardiologist for further diagnosis and workup,” the diagnostic company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The prevalence of heart disorders like heart attack are rising especially among the young people. India has one of the highest burdens of cardiovascular disease (CVD) across the world. The annual number of deaths from CVD in India was projected to rise from 2.26 (1990) million to 4.77 (2020) million. Heart disease prevalence rates in India have been estimated over the past several decades and have ranged from 1.6% to 7.4% in rural populations and from 1% to 13.2% in urban populations.

“Troponin I is the only troponin isotope in the myocardium and is not expressed during any developmental stage in skeletal muscle. Troponin I is released into the bloodstream soon after the onset of symptoms of myocardial infarction or ischemic damage. It rises rapidly within 3 to 6 hours following the onset of chest pain, with peak concentrations at 16 to 24 hours, and remains elevated for days,” the company stated on Wednesday.

In asymptomatic and healthy individuals, the troponin 1 test can be used to stratify risk and predict future cardiovascular risks, it stated.

“We are pleased to launch the high sensitivity troponin I test to help doctors and patients make critical health decisions. CVD is now a leading cause of mortality in India. CVDs will continue to pose a significant economic and social burden in India in the next few years. While India had drafted a National List of Essential Diagnostics that included many CVD-related diagnostics, we are yet to see a large-scale screening for CVD. Early diagnosis and lifestyle management is crucial and can help people manage their health optimally,” Anand. K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics, said in a statement on Wednesday.

