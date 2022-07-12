SRL Diagnostics launches Fatty Liver Index for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

SRL Diagnostics on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Fatty Liver Index’; a first-line diagnostic test for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). According to the company’s press statement, Fatty Liver Index (FLI) is an algorithm based index that includes multiple parameters; results of GGT test (gamma-glutamyl-transferase), triglycerides test (TG), weight, height, body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference for the prediction of Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

“Epidemiological studies suggest prevalence of NAFLD is around 9% to 32% of general population in India with higher prevalence in those who are overweight or obese and those with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Additionally NAFLD has also emerged as one of the leading causes of cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma and liver transplant in India. India is the first country to have added NAFLD to one of its national disease control programs by integrating it into the National Program on Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular disease and Stroke by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Precise diagnosis is the first step in disease control and we are proud to lead this initiative for NAFLD,” Anand. K, Chief Executive Officer, SRL Diagnostics said in a statement.

“Fatty liver disease is a common condition caused by the storage of extra fat in the liver. NAFLD is becoming the most common chronic liver disease in the absence of little or no alcohol use or any other obvious factors for damage. It is also associated with hyperlipidemia and cardiovascular diseases. Fatty liver may not show any symptoms. When symptoms occur, they may include abdominal pain and fatigue. Early diagnosis is important due to lack of symptoms. The test is useful for those who are at high risk for NAFLD,” Dr. Kshama Pimpalgaonkar, Head of Department, Biochemistry, SRL Diagnostics stated on Tuesday.

“In certain cases NAFLD may progress to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), marked by inflammation of the liver. Persistent inflammation in the liver will cause scarring (fibrosis), if the scarring becomes widespread (cirrhosis) it may cause impaired liver function. The symptoms in such cases would be enlarged blood vessels just beneath the skin’s surface, enlarged spleen, red palms and yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice),” Dr. Pimpalgaonkar added.

According to experts, NAFLD has a varied spectrum, liver may progress through stages of fatty liver, fibrosis, cirrhosis, cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) which may lead to death in early adulthood. Hence, prediction of fatty liver may help in better clinical management.

“It is an appropriate tool for early intervention of metabolic disturbances. This can help in patient selection for ultrasound, intensified lifestyle counselling or liver biopsy. Patients who are overweight, diabetic, having elevated liver enzymes or in whom fatty liver is suspected are advised to get tested,” Diagnostic major added.

“With NAFLD being a deadly lifestyle disease, effort for prevention and control is required at an individual level, at the family levels as well as government and administrative level. SRL Diagnostics is proud to have launched this important diagnostic tool for the public,” the stated.