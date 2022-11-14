SRL Diagnostics conducts retrospective study on HbA1c samples; Abnormal lipid levels in diabetic patients

SRL Diagnostics on Monday announced that it conducted a retrospective data study on HbA1c samples tested across its network for a period of one year. According to the report, of those who underwent the diabetes monitoring profile, they found that the total samples that tested positive for diabetes also had abnormal lipid levels.

India has emerged as the diabetes capital of the world with incidence steadily on the rise over the last three decades. The prevalence of diabetes in India stood at 8.9% in 2019.

With more than 77 million people with diabetes, India ranks second in the number of cases worldwide. It is also estimated that approximately 43.9 million people are undiagnosed and account for 57% of adults.

During the study, 8,88,360 samples were analysed and they found that 28 percent of all samples tested for HbA1c were tested with prediabetes, 29 percent reported diabetes, 10 percent had poorly controlled diabetes, 6% of samples from females, and over 32% of samples from males were reported as diabetic, over 56% of the samples tested for high cholesterol. According to the diagnostic company, this indicates the onset of metabolic syndrome due to poor glycemic control. Meanwhile, in the same cohort of samples that tested positive for diabetes, 44% of the samples also had abnormal creatinine levels.

For people without diabetes, the normal range for the HbA1c level is less than 5.7%. HbA1c levels between 5.7% and 6.4% mean one has a higher chance of getting diabetes (pre-diabetes). Levels of 6.5% or higher mean one have diabetes.

According to the diagnostic company, diabetics who keep their hemoglobin A1c levels close to 7% have a much better chance of delaying or preventing diabetes complications than people with levels 8% or higher.

“One in six people with Diabetes in the world is from India. As of 2019, India had the second-highest number of diabetes patients aged between 20 and 79 years with close to 77 million living with diabetes. Good control of blood sugar and lipid levels is important for those who are diabetic. It helps in preventing or delaying the onset of diabetes-related complications. Being a lifestyle disease, maintaining optimal weight, including regular exercise, and adopting a healthy diet is important in diabetes prevention and control. Awareness regarding diabetes, its risk factor,s and complications is still considerably low in India. Inadequate access to healthcare settings and affordable medicines pose a challenge in the prevention and management of diabetes. Another important aspect to consider is a multisectoral approach and population surveillance data that can truly control the diabetes epidemic in the country as well as reduce diabetes-related complications,” Dr. Avinash Phadke, President & Mentor, SRL Diagnostics said in a statement.

