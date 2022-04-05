SRL Diagnostics and Skye Air Mobility collaborate to transport pathology samples using drone logistics

Skye Air Mobility has signed an agreement with SRL Diagnostics to augment the supply chain for collecting and transporting pathology samples to labs in Gurugram and Mumbai. Skye Air Mobility is a drone delivery logistics provider and SRL Diagnostics operates over 425+ laboratories across India. SRL has an integrated logistics system that covers 40,000+ km every day and enables 10,000+ pickups from 150+ dry ice locations and manages over 7750+ flights. This partnership will leverage drone delivery technology to create a faster supply chain for collecting and transporting samples.

The duo will conduct BVLOS drone delivery trial flights in designated green zones in Gurugram and Mumbai regions. From April 8 onwards, around 60 test flights would be undertaken from Fortis Hospitals or Collection centers to SRL Labs in both cities.

Speaking on the partnership, Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics said, “With this partnership with Skye Air, we are looking at reducing the logistics time and enabling an even faster turnaround time for reports. In addition, this will also help us cut down our carbon footprint.”

He further informed, “We are shortly beginning our 8 day trial in Mumbai and Gurugram. Post the successful trial, long-range deliveries will also begin which will be particularly useful in congested locations, hilly regions and mountainous terrain. This will help us build efficiencies for specialized and super-specialized tests that are typically performed only at our Global Reference Laboratories. Since the time taken for sample transfer is cut down, we will have better temperature control for samples, especially during the summer months.”

Commenting on the Partnership, Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility said, “We’re very excited to be collaborating with SRL diagnostics to ensure faster turn-around time for facilitating faster logistics via drones. Skye Air Drone as a service (DaaS) platform is bound to replace the mid-mile and prove to be advantageous in reducing the time taken for sample transfer, thereby also aiding in improving patient outcomes. SRL Diagnostics’ approach towards drone delivery as a technology disruptor in the pathology industry inspires us, and we look forward to growing our long-term partnership.”

This partnership will allow SRL Diagnostics to penetrate sub-cities in India’s west coast region, primarily Mumbai, and southwest of New Delhi in northern India, namely Gurugram. This will also broaden the scope of its diagnostic services.

SRL Diagnostics is a diagnostic chain company in India providing service via an efficient network of labs and customer touchpoints spread across 600+ Cities, 30 States, and Union Territories.