Roche launches its next-gen COVID-19 rapid antibody test

Roche on Monday announced the launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Test 2.0 in markets accepting the CE Mark. According to the pharma company, the test is the next generation of Roche’s existing SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Test, which was launched in July 2020.

“The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Test 2.0 offers broader use than its original configuration, which focused on recovered patients, to now include vaccinated individuals as well. The test has also been updated to improve the detection of antibodies against variants of the virus, and continues to be investigated against new variants of concern,” the company claimed.

According to Roche, the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Test 2.0 can be used by healthcare professionals in point-of-care settings outside clinical labs and near to patients with a capillary sample.

“The test should help healthcare professionals to identify patients that have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior infection or vaccination. The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Test 2.0 is beneficial in situations where timely decisions are needed, laboratory SARS-CoV-2 testing is not available, or finger prick sampling is the better option over a venous blood draw,” the company stated on Monday.

Moreover, healthcare professionals can further use the test to help patients check their antibody status and to determine whether they still have a detectable antibody response from prior vaccination, it claimed.

“The next-generation of our SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Test demonstrates Roche’s continued commitment to innovate as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. We are proud to introduce an improved antibody test that, given its point of care use, offers healthcare professionals greater speed and accessibility in providing the right care to those that need it,” said Ian Parfrement, Head of Point of Care at Roche Diagnostics.

The test’s launch is in partnership with SD Biosensor Inc., with whom Roche reportedly has a global distribution agreement and launched a range of rapid antigen and antibody tests in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Test 2.0 joins Roche’s comprehensive diagnostic portfolio of solutions to help healthcare systems combat COVID-19, which also includes molecular, serology and digital solutions.

“When performed 3-4 weeks after vaccination, when IgG antibody levels are anticipated to reach their plateau, the test has a sensitivity of 98.67% and 100.00% after the second and booster shot, respectively. When performed at least 15 days after symptom onset for a non-vaccinated population, the test has a sensitivity of 95.83% and a specificity of 100.00%. The test’s ability to detect antibodies after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 was confirmed through a clinical trial which included patients vaccinated with vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson,” the company claimed on Monday.

