Redcliffe Labs launches diagnostics test for Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in India

Redcliffe Labs on Monday announced that it has launched the BD MAX MDR TB test which is performed on BD MAX molecular diagnostic system.

According to the diagnostics company, currently, there are two different tests to be conducted: one to detect TB and the other to check drug resistance – against only one drug (Rifampicin).

With this new test, drug resistance against both Rifampicin and Isoniazid can be detected in a single test, it claimed.

According to the company, clinicians can use the test to simultaneously detect bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB) and determine if the bacteria contain mutations associated with resistance to two important first-line drugs – Isoniazid (INH) and Rifampicin (RIF) respectively.

Also Read Mylab Discovery Solutions partners with Thermo Fisher Scientific to launch RT- PCR kits for infectious diseases in India

In 2021, WHO guidelines included BD MAX MDR-TB Assay in the moderate complexity automated NAAT class of molecular diagnostic technologies for high diagnostic accuracy for TB testing.

India reported a sharp 19 per cent rise in tuberculosis cases in 2021 over the previous year, revealed the India TB Report 2022. The total number of incident TB patients notified during 2021 were 19 lakh and total number of estimated deaths from all forms of TB 2020 was around 4.93 lakhs. With proper detection and treatment, TB is curable.

“By introducing the latest tests & equipment, we continue to focus on improving the diagnosis of TB so that we can provide clinicians with the best tools for identifying effective treatments for their patients, thereby making contribution to realize the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to eliminate TB by 2025. With the launch of each lab across Bharat, we are growing closer to our objective of providing quality diagnostics to Indians and clinicians helping them to make the right informed clinical decision,” Dheeraj Jain, Founder & MD, Redcliffe Labs said in a statement.