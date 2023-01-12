Redcliffe Labs expands its footprints in three major cities in Punjab

Redcliffe Labs on Thursday announced that it has recently expanded in Punjab namely Bhatinda, Ludhiana and Jalandhar cities.

With the opening of these new labs in three locations in Punjab, Redcliffe has further strengthened its presence with a total of 4 state-of-the-art labs and more than 40 Collection Centres, the diagnostics company stated on Thursday.

“The new state-of-the-art labs are staffed with a highly skilled and qualified medical team, supervised by an MD pathologist. All these satellite labs are equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, ensuring the highest level of reporting. All diagnostic test reports are sent by the lab within 24 hrs of receiving the sample. The lab follows stringent quality protocols for accurate diagnosis of samples within a defined TAT. In addition, Redcliffe Labs is also offering a home collection facility, ensuring samples are collected well within time followed by accurate results,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the labs also include all clinical laboratory departments, including Biochemistry, Haematology, Immunoassays, Cytogenetics, Histopathology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, etc., and have been accepting samples.

“We grow closer to our objective of providing city residents with top-notch diagnostics through opening new labs in key locations. This way people don’t have to travel to far off areas or bigger cities for diagnostic tests any longer. Not only will we be able to make superior quality diagnostics service available to the people of Punjab, we will be able to provide them the accurate reports in the shortest possible turnaround time to enable early detection of ailment thereby facilitating prompt treatment. Additionally, the new labs aid Redcliffe Labs in achieving its goal of reaching 500 Million Indians by 2027,” Dheeraj Jain, Founder & MD, Redcliffe Labs said in a statement.

Redcliffe Labs’ smart reports offer the benefit of a comprehensive analysis of the health status of each customer. Reportedly, it is the first lab in India to implement real-time temperature monitoring technology helps us to ensure sample integrity and stability, thereby ensuring accurate results.