Redcliffe Labs begins long-term drone pilot flights for test sample collection in Uttarakhand

Redcliffe Labs and Skye Air Mobility on Wednesday announced that they have started Long term drone pilot flights from the remote hills, Uttarkashi to Sahastradhara, Dehradun, on Tuesday.

The Redcliffe test samples from their collection centre in Uttarkashi, are sent to the Dehradun Redcliffe Labs in just 90 minutes via drone delivery, the company said on Wednesday.

“Bringing further relief to the residents of Uttarkashi, Redcliffe Labs will be daily operating flights for both routine and specialized tests sample collection in an attempt to provide affordable and high-quality diagnostic services. Being the first diagnostic company in India to transport samples via drones, Redcliffe Labs is ensuring that people living in smaller towns or remote areas get access to high-quality, affordable diagnostics,” the company said on Wednesday.

The diagnostic company claims that to eliminate challenges like poor accessibility to locations, drones have an important and rising role.

The Drone Pilot Flights from Uttarkashi Skye Hub to Dehradun Skye Hub will reduce the delivery time which takes 6-8 hours by road and 12 hours during a landslide to only 1.5 hours, the company revealed.

This will be first of its kind end-to-end delivery via connected Skye Hubs at both ends relaying real-time flight information to Skye Air’s Central Command Centre, Gurugram, and the real-time payload health monitoring shall also be there, it claimed.

“Given Uttarkashi’s hilly terrain, the region has limited connectivity that consequently acts as a barrier to accessibility of high-quality diagnostic services. On this front, our goal in undertaking the drone pilot flight from Uttarkashi Skye Hub to Dehradun Skye Hub is to effectively connect every part of the state to a high-quality diagnostic centre. Our team is overjoyed to connect the residents of Uttarkashi with our lab services in Dehradun. The residents will no longer need to travel to the larger cities for their diagnostic needs thanks to easy and reliable access. Significantly, with the help of drone delivery, the turnaround time (TAT) for these samples can be maintained within the same day of receiving the sample, which usually in a place like Uttarkashi used to take more than 24 hours,” Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Labs, said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Long-term drone pilot flights are also a part of the Redcliffe and Skye Air tie-up. Over the past few months, they have done over 50 successful trial flights in North India, it claimed.

