Pathkind Labs and Roche Diagnostics partner to offer diabetes and cardiac care

Pathkind Diagnostics on Friday announced that it has partnered with Roche Diagnostics to advance the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Roche Diagnostics’ cardiac biomarker- NTProBNP is used in the management of Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM). NTProBNP is the gold-standard biomarker for detecting heart failure in patients. Reportedly, Roche Diagnostics is the only company to have received a claim extension allowing it to be used to identify the risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular risks in people living with T2DM.

With the incorporation of NTProBNP in diabetes management, Pathkind will be a leader in providing comprehensive and holistic diabetes and cardiac care, it claimed.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Roche Diagnostics to further advance the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Diabetes patients must receive a prompt diagnosis of heart disease in order to manage their health to the best of their ability. The co-existence of diabetes mellitus and heart failure has significant clinical and economic implications in terms of clinical visits, hospital admissions, quality of life, morbidity, and mortality. The addition of this high-sensitivity NTProBNP test will assist healthcare professionals and patients in making important medical decisions. At Pathkind, our aim is to reach out the last man even in the tier 2/3 towns with our superior quality diagnostics offering and this collaboration with Roche will strengthen our foot print in these geographies as well,” Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO Pathkind Labs said in a statement.

In India, presently a total of 107 million adults have been diagnosed with T2DM. The prevalence of adults with pre-diabetes is much higher and is estimated to be 255 million

“Today, modern technology and our evolving understanding of disease have given us newer options for personalizing therapy, reducing unnecessary expenses, and protecting those in need. Incorporating NTProBNP, a simple blood test, to help detect and monitor heart failure as part of diabetes treatment and management is critical and essential. In order to lower mortality and CVD events, it is crucial to screen people with T2DM for CVD risk, therefore our partnership with Pathkind will be a turning point in diabetes management,” Narendra Varde, Managing Director, Roche Diagnostics India & Neighboring Markets, said in a statement.