Neuberg Diagnostics launches its first integrated diagnostics centre in Raipur

Neuberg Diagnostics on Sunday announced that it has launched its first integrated diagnostic centre in Raipur, Chattisgarh. The centre was inaugurated by T.S. Singh Deo, Hon’ble Minister of Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education, Government of Chhattisgarh.

According to the company’s press statement, the inauguration was done in the presence of Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, Dr. Sandip Shah, Executive Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, Dr. Ashwani Bansal, Senior Vice President, Neuberg Diagnostics, and Vishal Dutta, Centre Director (Raipur), Neuberg Diagnostics.

“The Neuberg Diagnostics centre in Raipur offers complete routine to high-end diagnostic services under one roof –covering both pathology and radiology as an integrated model. The centre offers a length of services across modalities from routine to super-specialty testing. Maintaining the highest quality standards by having the best doctors onboard and ensuring regular quality checks, the lab will conduct over 5000 pathological investigations, along with radiological & cardiology diagnostics such as MRI, CT, X-ray, Sonography, Mammography, Echo-cardiography and ECG at this centre,” the company stated on Sunday.

Apart from the tests and investigation, the centre also offers various in-house services such as home collection services across Raipur, ambulance services, counselling for various advanced investigations, and soon will start emergency scans which will be available 24×7, it claimed.

“Neuberg Diagnostics launches its first large integrated centre in Raipur which promises the highest quality standards by way of having the best technology and doctors onboard maintaining high-quality standards covering an integrated model of both Radiology and Pathology, thereby ensuring a holistic and comprehensive diagnostics solution under one roof. Neuberg has over 150 laboratories across India with more than 30 labs offering basic radiology as well. Going forward, we will get into integrated diagnostics wherever possible as we as a company feels there is an urgent need to offer integrated diagnostics services combining the best of Pathology and Radiology diagnostics under one roof in several cities across India,” Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said in a statement.

