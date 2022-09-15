Neuberg Diagnostics launches advanced oncopathology reference laboratory in Mumbai

Neuberg Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it has an oncopathology reference laboratory in Mumbai. The diagnostic company stated that the lab was inaugurated by Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Sandip Shah, Executive Director, Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., and Dr. Jay Mehta, President & Head, Neuberg Oncopath.

“The center will pave way for advanced cancer care diagnosis, with experienced Oncopathologists, and geneticists, and will house all modern technologies and technical infrastructure, to deliver better diagnostic insights to Oncologists across the country and improve the quality of life for cancer patients,” the company stated on Thursday.

“The new Neuberg Oncopathology lab will bring synergy to distributed healthcare infrastructure through technology so that cancer diagnosis can be done at the community level and patient care becomes coordinated and seamless. This center will leverage the capabilities of the Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine and spearhead cancer care delivery with a robust belief in the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) method to enable understanding of the Indian genomic cancer map. Further, these practices will bring in a generational shift in the way cancer care is delivered in India,” Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman, and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said in a stated on Thursday.

The newly established Neuberg Oncopathology lab, which is located at Vidyavihar, Mumbai, Maharashtra will be headed by Dr. Jay Mehta, President & Head, Neuberg Oncopath, the company stated.

“Oncopathology is one of the niche branches of medicine that relates to the diagnosis of cancer through an array of tests carried out on patient’s tumor samples. The newly established laboratory is a second opinion reference laboratory spread over 10,000 square feet and will provide end-to-end reports from Histopathology to Molecular tests which impact precision medicine and personalized cancer treatment. The laboratory is well equipped, with the potential to provide testing of cases from across the county,” Dr. Jay Mehta, President & Head, Neuberg Oncopath stated on Thursday.

