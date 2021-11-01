Neuberg Diagnostics expands its presence in India with inauguration of new lab in Kerala

Neuberg Diagnostics is expanding internationally by increasing presence in the USA and opening diagnostic facilities in East Africa and West Asia.

Neuberg Diagnostics, pathology lab, Kochi, Keralam, COVID testNeuberg will be commissioning a state-of-the-art testing facility in Dubai which will act as a hub in West Asia.

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, India’s fourth largest pathology player, has inaugurated a new state of the art pathology lab in Kochi, Kerala. The new lab was inaugurated by Hibi Eden, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Ernakulam.

Currently, Neuberg Diagnostics has 109 labs in India and 15 labs overseas (USA, South Africa, and Dubai). With 14 approved labs for COVID testing in India, the group has the capacity to process more than 65000 tests per day. Additionally, the group is also doing COVID tests from 3 of its labs in South Africa and 1 in the USA.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Hibi Eden said “Healthcare infrastructure plays an integral role in the efficient and smooth running of a city. The launch of this futuristic facility will add significant value to the region by providing access to a promising, safe, and patient-centric facility to the city’s residents.”

This comes on the heels of greenfield labs that it has set up last year in the eastern and northern states of India and is in line with its vision of becoming a significant domestic and global player.

On the occasion, Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman & Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said “As a firm, we are focused on leveraging advanced technology and maintaining the highest standards of quality to ensure that quality testing and diagnostics can reach even the smallest towns in India. We aim to achieve this overarching vision through both organic and inorganic growth. A prime example of our endeavour towards this is the setting up of greenfield labs and mobile COVID testing units in small towns in India. We are also expanding internationally by increasing our presence in the USA and opening diagnostic facilities in East Africa and West Asia. Additionally, we will be commissioning a state-of-the-art testing facility in Dubai which will act as a hub in West Asia. This is in addition to our plans for Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Germany which are likely to fructify in the current financial year.”

Speaking on the development, Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, “One of the many things that COVID-19 revealed is the gaps in India’s prevailing healthcare infrastructure and the opportunity that players like us have to bridge this gap. There is a requirement for superior healthcare services ranging from diagnosis to treatment from every part of the country, and specifically from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The establishment of this new lab in Kerala is yet another step by Neuberg towards alleviating pain points in the healthcare ecosystem and ensuring that advanced diagnostics tests are available to people in India and overseas.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

