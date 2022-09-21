Neuberg Diagnostics launches regional reference laboratory in Kerala’s Alleppey

Neuberg Diagnostics on Wednesday announced its expansion in Kerala, by launching its processing lab in Alleppey. According to the company, this advanced reference lab was inaugurated at the hands of Adv. A.M. Ariff, Member of Parliament, Alleppey, S. Haris, President, Ambalapuzha North Grama Panjayath and Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer Neuberg Diagnostics.

“The new lab in Alleppey is equipped to conduct and process a wide variety of tests and is capable of processing about 500 samples in a day and delivering results within the given turnaround time which differs from test to test while maintaining the best-in-class quality. The diagnostics company also plans to add more than 25 collection centres in 6 months,” the company said on Wednesday.

The diagnostic company claims that the lab will also focus on specialized testing needs for hospitals, nursing homes and smaller laboratories across Kayankulam, Haripad, Mavelikara, Amabalapuzha, Kuttanad, Kavalam, Cherthala, Aroor, Thuravoor, Eduthuva District. Additionally, Neuberg as a group is equipped to conduct futuristic tests such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, molecular biology and digital pathology.

“The new lab is equipped with full-fledged pathology and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities. This integrated centre of excellence is a step toward providing high-standard diagnostics to enable doctors to diagnose health disorders accurately and make safer interventions while adopting technology for the quality of life. Identifying the rising demand for quality diagnostic services, we planned to expand to provide quality healthcare services by launching the laboratory in Alleppey. The people across the different regions will now have access to an extensive range of tests and well-curated health check packages. Neuberg Diagnostic Centres are being set up across various locations in India to provide quality diagnostics services to the semi-urban & rural population, especially the economically weaker sections of the society, at affordable costs,” Dr GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said in a statement.

