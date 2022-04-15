Neuberg Diagnostics announces launch of 14 new diagnostics, health checkup centres in Chennai

Neuberg Diagnostics recently launched 14 affordable diagnostics and health checkup centres in Chennai. The centres will offer 50% concession on tests to below poverty line white ration cardholders. They will also offer home visits for non-fasting samples n the same day within two kilometres radius of any centre. The diagnosis and health check-up centres are located in Anna Nagar, Ramapuram, Saligramam, Ashok Nagar, Aynavaram, Mylapore, Nanganallur, Ponnamallee, Peravallur, Hasthinapuram, lyappanthangal, Kilpauk, Tambaram and Valasavakkam.

Being one of the top four path lab chains of Indian origin, Neuberg Diagnostics has a pipeline of 100 such centres to come up in this financial year. The company has committed to invest Rs. 200 crores in FY2022-23 for other expansion initiatives in Tamil Nadu.

Services under this new business segment will include blood tests, X-rays, ECG and Ultrasound Scans, health checkups, and home sample collection.

Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu launched these centres which was also graced by P K Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.

On the occasion, Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “The healthcare ecosystem is integral to the well-being and growth of the society. We encourage the entrepreneurial ecosystem which can contribute to strengthening public health management and service delivery. We commend companies like Neuberg Diagnostics with global presence and commitment to quality that are investing in the state, augmenting the health infrastructure, and raising the bar of healthcare excellence.”

Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “We aim to complement the government’s healthcare infrastructure, generate employment opportunities and improve the healthcare infrastructure of the region. To achieve these objectives, we are focused on strengthening as well as diversifying our diagnostics offerings. Further, we would like to ensure that our offerings are catering to the needs of various customer segments in Tamil Nadu. We want to expand our presence in every district of Tamil Nadu during this year with substantial investments in digital initiatives. To achieve this, we are exploring potential partnerships and joint investment opportunities with like-minded pathologists, radiologists, and cardiologists with focus on the Diagnostics and Wellness segments.”

Neuberg will ensure focus on advanced diagnostics at affordable costs, preventive diagnostics care, and a digital online presence towards easy access and convenience. The company has already roped in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador to create awareness for preventive care and early diagnosis.

Neuberg Diagnostics is present in India, the USA, the UAE, and South Africa with more than 150 labs and 1000 plus collection centres. It has partnered with the top reputed laboratories like Bangalore based Anand Diagnostics Laboratory (Neuberg Anand), Ahmedabad based Supratech Micropath (Neuberg Supratech), Pune based AG Diagnostics (Neuberg AG), Chennai based Ehrlich Lab (Neuberg Ehrlich), Dubai based Minerva Lab (Neuberg Minerva) and South Africa based Global Lab (Neuberg Global) among others.

Neuberg has created a strong foothold in India / Middle East & Africa and has also established its presence in the USA through a Genomics Laboratory based in North Carolina.