Mylab receives approval for HPV RT-PCR test to detect high risk cervical cancers

Mylab Discovery Solutions on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘PathoDetect HPV Detection Test’ to detect high-risk types of HPV in individuals. Approved by the regulatory authority, the ‘PathoDetect HPV Detection Test’ detects and discriminates the presence of high-risk HPV strains including 16 and 18 which cause most of the cervical cancers, the company claims.

In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India, with more than 1.2 lakh cervical cancer cases detected in India annually. According to experts, Human papillomaviruses (HPV) are responsible for more than 95 percent of cervical cancer. Moreover, the Molecular tests for the detection of HPV play a crucial role in the prevention of cervical cancer.

The test detects and discriminates the presence of high-risk HPV strains including 16 and 18 which cause most of cervical cancers. ​It is noteworthy that HPV is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives, and some may be repeatedly infected. More than 90% of the infected populations eventually clear the infection.

“One of the important benefits of this test is that a woman with a positive (High Risk HPV) cervical screening result may be advised for further follow-up tests at shorter intervals. A negative test for the high-risk HPV genotypes would mean a longer interval between the next screening test,” the company stated on Wednesday.

Mylab also plans to introduce an extension of this kit which can simultaneously detect up to 15 high-risk along with discrimination of HPV 16 & 18 covering more than 95 percent cases of cervical cancers, the company claimed.

“Cervical cancer is preventable; hence, with effective screening, early diagnosis of HPV and timely intervention by Gynecologists, it can often be treated successfully. We are pleased to offer this cutting-edge diagnostic technology which represents another important milestone in our continuing efforts to offer affordable, high-quality molecular diagnostics tests in the country. We are confident that our HPV Detection test will help to protect women from the potential harms of undetected and untreated cervical disease by effectively and accurately detecting the virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers,” Speaking about the launch of ‘PathoDetect HPV Detection Test’, Hasmukh Rawal, Co-founder & Managing Director of Mylab said in a statement.

“In light of the recent efforts to eliminate cervical cancer, we hope that our test kit will play a vital role in helping to increase the accessibility of HPV testing in India, with the ultimate goal of preventing cervical cancer in all women”, he added.

The company claims that the test allows high throughput testing that is accurate, automated, simple, and reliable with Mylab Compact platform series automations within 2 hours without any high-end infrastructure or technical expertise requirements.

The company stated that HPV DNA testing is a recommended approach for cervical cancer screening of women over 25 and for the management of those with precancerous cervical lesions.

As per the cervical cancer screening guideline from the American Cancer Society, individuals with a cervix should initiate cervical cancer screening at age 25, and that primary HPV DNA testing every 5 years be the preferred method of testing through age 65.

ALSO READ | Mylab launches home pregnancy test kit