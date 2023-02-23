Mylab Launches rapid tests for sexually transmitted diseases

Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday announced that it has expanded its portfolio of rapid tests for sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), namely HIV, HCV and Syphilis.

Among these tests, HIV 1/2 Ab and HCV Ab are rapid tests for the detection of antibodies specific to HIV-1 and HIV-2 and HCV respectively, while Syphilis Antibody test detects antibodies (IgG, IgA, IgM) to Treponema Pallidum (TP) to aid in the diagnosis of Syphilis.

“Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are a major health challenge. WHO estimates daily caseload of STIs to reach 1 million per day globally. Early and fast detection are the core pillars to prevent transmission of these diseases and to aid that, we are launching three new rapid kits – HIV, HCV and Syphilis – for detection at point of care. We will continue to strengthen this portfolio,” Hasmukh Rawal, MD & Co-founder, Mylab said in a statement.

The diagnostics company claims that these tests are easy to use, capable of being stored at room temperature and can be deployed at point of care in resource-limited settings. Additionally, these tests can be used at blood banks for effective detection of transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs) among blood donors and reducing their transmission. The test kits will be available at hospitals and labs by end of this month, it claimed.

PathoCatch HIV 1/2 Ab test – In the weeks after exposure to HIV, the immune system recognizes the presence of the HIV virus and begins to generate HIV antibodies as immune response. The PathoCatch HIV 1/2 Ab test measures the presence of antibodies in response to the presence of HIV, providing accurate and reliable results in less than 20 minutes. HIV is the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). As per the 2021 NACO report, the number of People Living with HIV (PLHIV) is estimated at ~ 24 lakhs and AIDS Related Deaths (ARD) are estimated at ~42,000.

PathoCatch HCV Ab test- Most cases of the HCV are asymptomatic with patients unaware of the underlying infection. Hence, early detection through testing is necessary to identify patients with infection especially the individuals having risk factors for exposure to the virus. This test detects antibodies generated as a response to hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection within 20 minutes.

This test is particularly beneficial for high-risk populations such as HIV patients, blood transfusion patients, and pregnant women. Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by HCV. The virus can cause chronic hepatitis, from a mild illness to a grave, lifelong illness including liver cirrhosis and cancer. It is estimated that around 6 million people with hepatitis C in India, as per WHO.

PathoCatch Syphilis Ab test – Disease spectrum of Syphilis ranges from the patient being asymptomatic to development of serious complications involving the cardiovascular and central nervous system. It is of particular concern during pregnancy because of the risk of transplacental infection to the fetus. Stillbirths and childhood mortality due to Congenital Syphilis are being reported each year.

Rapid tests for the detection of Treponemal antibodies can facilitate earlier diagnosis, access to treatment and linkage to care. This test is a rapid immunoassay, detects IgG, IgM and IgA antibodies, providing accurate results during all stages of the disease, within 20 minutes.