Mylab launches home pregnancy test kit

Biotech company, Mylab Discovery Solutions has forayed into the women’s healthcare segment with the launch of a home pregnancy test kit, PregaScreen. The company plans to launch a range of products in this category in the coming months.

Debarshi Dey, marketing director, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said this launch was in part of the company strategy of offering affordable and value-added products. This at-home rapid test kit, priced at Rs 55, provided results with 99.99% accuracy, he said.

The at-home pregnancy test was now a highly preferred method among women for pregnancy detection as it is cost-effective, accurate, and done in the privacy of their homes. The global pregnancy rapid test market size was estimated at $ 1.81 billion in 2022 and was projected to reach $ 2.62 billion by 2027.