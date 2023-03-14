Mylab Discovery Solutions partners with UK-based DnaNudge for point-of-decision diagnostic solutions

Mylab Discovery Solutions and DnaNudge on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to develop next-generation molecular diagnostic solutions for diabetic foot ulcer detection and other key health conditions.

According to the company’s press statement, the MoU was signed between the two companies in the presence of Dr. Thaksin Shinawatra, Former Prime Minister of Thailand, Yingluck Shinawatra, Former Prime Minister of Thailand, Regius Professor Chris Toumazou, Co-founder of DnaNudge and Founder of the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at Imperial College London and Hasmukh Rawal, MD of Mylab.

“The novel diabetic foot ulcer detection kit will be the first of the many testing kits to be co-developed by the companies. Together, DnaNudge and Mylab will introduce transformative point-of-decision testing kits for health conditions which are of major public health concern in India,” the company said in a statement.

Diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) are among the most common complications of patients who have diabetes mellitus. DFU patients are at risk of developing wounds which are often hard to heal, with an increased risk for infection leading to frequent hospitalization and in some cases, lower limb amputation. Many studies have shown that most of the bacteria in foot ulcers are resistant to commonly used antibiotics. The complete identification of bacteria present in wounds is difficult with traditional culture methods, as they do not fully reveal the presence of bacterial diversity.

“The collaboration between Mylab and DnaNudge aims to save lives and limbs from amputation, in the 80 million diabetic population of India. The diabetic foot ulcer detection kit is one of the world’s first point-of-decision molecular technology solutions, delivering early identification of the spectrum of microbial flora in the ulcer and supporting clinicians to plan appropriate antimicrobial therapy regimes,” it added.

According to the diagnostics company, the test can identify the bacteria involved in the infection and provide molecular antimicrobial resistance (AMR) results in just over an hour – helping clinicians to determine which antibiotics will be optimally effective against these bacteria, enabling more personalised treatment and reducing the risk of AMR.

The new kits will provide a key tool for the early initiation of therapy, which can play a pivotal role in the management of diabetic foot infections and delivering successful treatment outcomes, it claimed.

“This partnership marks another milestone in our journey towards making cutting-edge molecular diagnostics available in the world. Together, with DnaNudge’s deep expertise in point-of-care genetics testing technology, we will be able to present precise and high-quality diagnostic solutions within the reach of every person across the world. Diabetes Mellitus is known to have many complications and one of the most distressing is diabetic foot ulcer which affects 25% of people with diabetes. It puts enormous financial burden on the patient and the health care services, even though it is preventable,” Hasmukh Rawal, MD of Mylab said in a statement.

According to Rawal, the diabetic foot ulcer detection kit promises to improve foot ulcer diagnosis and identify appropriate treatment approaches that will promote the curing in a timely manner

The collaboration between the two companies will bring together deep knowledge in molecular diagnostic technology to develop innovative new multiplex tests for other targeted conditions. The diagnostic solution for diabetes will be introduced in the markets in the next quarter of this year, it added.